KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 11, 2021

Yesterday’s Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 from 64 tests conducted on Tuesday at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 35 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. Vaccination efforts continue in offering initial vaccine shots to anyone not vaccinated, in getting individuals 65 and older a booster dose, and in having 5-11 years vaccinated. The first Pfizer vaccines for children in that age group were given yesterday. The Health and Wellness Center will be open tomorrow and you can call for a vaccination appointment at 541-553-2131.

Washington state health officials say there’s growing concern more patients are becoming sick with respiratory viruses other than COVID-19 now that colder weather is nearing. The Seattle Times reports the state recorded a seven-day coronavirus case rate the last week of October that was down from mid October with. This year, in addition to COVID, authorities say they are concerned about the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which causes cold-like symptoms.

Season Flu Vaccine is available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department has been busy making changes to address for their data base of Tribal Members in advance of next Monday’s payment of 1250 dollars that Tribal Council approved to each Tribal Member as a form of COVID-19 relief. If you do have an address change – you can download the address change form you need to fill out and submit to Vital Stats tomorrow. At this point forms received could mean a delay to making sure your payment envelope has your correct address for Monday – but it would help to keep your payment from going to the wrong place.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be cashing checks on Monday November 15th. To cash a check you must have a valid ID & you must be the person named on the check. Check cashing fees will be charged unless you are paying on a loan.

Holiday gas prices this Thanksgiving won’t depress travel. Marie Dodds of Triple-A Oregon-Idaho says 746-thousand Oregonians will take to the roads and runways in a few weeks, eager to reconnect with relatives and friends for holiday feasting. And while most states including Oregon will see gas prices at least a dollar more per gallon, that won’t phase travelers one bit. “In fact, the national average has not been as expensive for Thanksgiving since 2012, and the Oregon average has never been this expensive for the holiday. That is not keeping people home. 90% are driving to their holiday destination. And for folks who do need to trim expenses, they’re not going to cancel those trips, they’re still going to drive for Thanksgiving. But they’ll look at other ways to save money.” That might mean less shopping, dining out, or staying at less expensive hotels.

Everyone is reminded that although the vaccination rate continues to grow – it is still critical to take precautions to protect from COVID-19 whether you are vaccinated or not. Wear your facemask and maintain distance even from family – if you are traveling to spend time with them over the holidays.

Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management advises residents to be aware – and prepared – for potential hazards due to heavy rains forecasted this week across the state. Rain amounts may be high enough to cause flooding today and tomorrow especially for creeks and rivers in northwest Oregon, especially along the coastal terrain and Cascades. Heavy rain can trigger debris flows and landslides in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in wildfire burn areas. The public can remain safe using basic preparedness actions, including staying informed, being aware of surroundings, having a plan for emergencies and being prepared with an emergency kit.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon