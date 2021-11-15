KWSO Calendar for Tue.,Nov. 16, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, We R Native and Healthy Native Youth are inviting parents, health advocates and community members to a one hour virtual session today to learn about COVID-19 vaccines for children. The event is today at noon and here’s the Zoom Link: https://echo.zoom.us/j/91076766193?pwd=bWUyaU5ia2xEZTZ2dUlGWW1JQXRudz09#success.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market today from 10am – 4pm on the front lawn at the Community Center. COVID-19 precautions will be in place,

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a Bluestone Workshop and the Virtual White House Tribal Summit.

It’s Native Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy this week. Today is Ribbon Day. You can wear your Ribbon Shirt or Wing Dress, or make a bracelet with some ribbon. Tomorrow is Bead Day.

The Warm Springs k-8 Academy has a book fair this week. Students get to go to the book fair during their school day The fair will be open during parent conferences tonight and again on Thursday so parents can book shop.

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs Head Start. Today is “Proud in Native Print” day. Tomorrow is “Beaded Bling” day. Thursday is “Regalia” Day and there is the “Turkey Trot” fun run. Friday everyone is asked to “Rock Your Mocs!”

Warm Springs ECE Pictures this week have been cancelled

On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. Madras High’s Future’s Center offers students information about making plans for life after high school graduation.

A new woodcutting map is available at Forestry main office. For anyone cutting firewood – please be aware that much of the burned areas are off limits for cutting however the timber committee has opened a few locations in the closed fire area. Make sure you know where you can cut but picking up the new woodcutting map at the Forestry main office.

Cascades East Transit is seeking a bus driver for a shuttle bus between Warm Springs and Mt Hood this winter. Free CDL training services are available. To apply visit https://www.coic.org/CAREERS/

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Warm Springs residents offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. That includes woodstove repair and replacement. To learn more – call 541-553-2590.

Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District Club Volleyball is now accepting registrations for a competitive volleyball traveling league for girls aged 18 and under. Registration ends today. The season will run November 30th to April 3rd. Scholarships are available. Learn more online at MAC REC DISTRICT dot COM or you can call them at 551-475-4253 to get registered and to have any questions answered.