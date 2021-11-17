KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 17, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

A new issue of the Spilyay Tymoo comes out today. You can also read the paper online at wsnews dot org and click on the archive tab.

The November Fitness Challenge bonus activities today are the H2O Challenge as well as a push up challenge.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Asian Pork Ribs with pineapple slaw and fruit is on today’s menu.

It’s Native Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Today is Bead Day so you can wear a beaded barrette, a medallion or a necklace made from beads. Tomorrow is Rock Your Mocs day!

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy has a book fair this week. Students get to go to the book fair during their school day The fair will be open during parent conferences tomorrow night for parents.

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs Head Start. Today is “Beaded Bling” day. Tomorrow is “Regalia” Day and there is the “Turkey Trot” fun run. And Friday they will “Rock Your Mocs!”

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on December 11 between 10 and noon. You need to reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

A new woodcutting map is available at Forestry main office. For anyone cutting firewood – please be aware that much of the burned areas are off limits for cutting however the timber committee has opened a few locations in the closed fire area. Make sure you know where you can cut but picking up the new woodcutting map at the Forestry main office.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Warm Springs residents offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. That includes woodstove repair and replacement. To learn more – call 541-553-2590.

Just a reminder that the Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed on Friday because off a staff shortage. They are advertising for part time – year round staff for 3 to 5 hours a day. You must be vaccinated and at least 16 years old. Contact club director June Smith if you are interested.

Monday thru Wednesday next week – the Possibilities thrift Store in Madras is inviting folks to stop by to see what they have to offer.