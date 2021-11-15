KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/15/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (11/15/21) reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 from 70 tests conducted on Friday (11/12/21) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There are currently 29 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 55 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

15910 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1063 Total Positive Cases resulted.

151 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1214 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to the front gate at the clinic and get tested.

VACCINATIONS

If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today. Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

3009 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2544 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 38 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

379 Booster vaccinations have been given

19 Vaccinations for 5-11 Year old Children have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness center is giving COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses. If you are 65 or older call the clinic vaccine line @ 541-551-2131 to schedule an appointment

The Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds is now available. Families can call for an appointment, 541-551-2131.

PRECAUTIONS

Community Members are asked to please use all COVID-19 precautions: wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from anyone you do not live with. It is especially challenging to use those protocols when interacting with family and friends when they are people that you do not live with and who you have not been around. To protect yourself and those that you care about – please take precautions.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



HOSPITALIZATIONS

St. Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 86.74% occupancy. Their ICU is at 75.00% occupancy. There are 48 St. Charles patients with COVID-19 and 9 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there is 1 person from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION