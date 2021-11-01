KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 2, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by this Friday to be eligible. You can learn more at org. The incentive drawings are next week.

Today is Election Day. Locally there are two items on the ballot for Jefferson County Voters: a 509J Bond measure and a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. You need to mark your ballot and put it in a n official ballot drop box by 8pm this evening. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. There are also drop boxes at Culver City Hall, Metolius City Hall, the Crooked River Ranch Admin Area, and at the Jefferson County Clerk’s office at 66 SW D Street in Madras.

Another Living Well with Chronic Conditions online class begins today and will run through December 7th on Tuesday afternoons from 2 til 4. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions. To sign up call Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit your health central oregon dot org. https://www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org/workshops/

Warm Springs Housing is recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver wood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. We have more information posts on KWSO dot ORG https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

Library hours at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center are limited due to COVID-19. The Library is open 9am – 3pm and there are safety protocols in place including appropriate distancing. Appointments are encouraged by calling 541-553-1078.

On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. On Track OHSU works with middle and high schools to increase the number of students from underrepresented minority background in the health sciences and in Oregon’s biomedical workforce. Madras High’s Future’s Center offers students information about making plans for life after high school graduation.

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly exercise classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Senior Volleyball is Monday at 10am with Senior Fitness Class Tuesday thru Friday at 10. Small Group Fitness is 2-3 Monday thru Friday. Youth Fitness is Monday, Wednesday & Friday afternoons from 3-5. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

The Warm Springs Horse Network and Safe Acres Sanctuary are hosting a movie premier fundraising event this Friday and Saturday in Terrebonne. The documentary film is “The Outside Circle: A Movie of the Modern West.” The link for online Ticket purchase can be found on our website (https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ddranch/585478)