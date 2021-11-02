KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 3, 2021

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are offering incentives to Tribal Members and Employees for getting the COVID-19 Vaccine. You would need to have at least one COVID-19 shot by this Friday to be eligible. You can learn more at kwso.org. The incentive drawings are next week.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Pumpkin carrot soup with a hot ham and cheese sandwich is on today’s menu.

A new issue of the Spilyay Tymoo comes out today. You can also read the paper online at wsnews dot org and click on the archive tab.

Tribal Member families with youth who turned 18 this year need to make sure they are listed on your Post Office Box to receive mail. COVID relief checks to Tribal members will go out on November 15th and the post office will return mail for anyone not listed for the PO address on the envelope.

Warm Springs is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through Friday. Today’s bonus activities are a Health Meal Challenge and a 10 Push Up Challenge.

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” – Equine Therapy workshop is this Friday starting at 3pm with an introduction and Saturday beginning at 8:30am. The event will feature speakers and horses and will be held in front of the Behavioral Health Center and the old Elementary School.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market on Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. Tables are limited and must be reserved by calling 541-553-3243.

A new woodcutting map is available at Forestry main office. For anyone cutting firewood – please be aware that much of the burned areas are off limits for cutting however the timber committee has opened a few locations in the closed fire area. Make sure you know where you can cut but picking up the new woodcutting map at the Forestry main office.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Text 503-869-0422 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG. petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The Warm Springs 1910 Shaker Church is closed until further notice due to suspected hazardous building materials in the church ceiling, kitchen and dining areas. The building will remain closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.