KWSO Christmas Calendar Sat., Dec. 25, 2021

Merry Christmas! Have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

KWSO will have our holiday music mix all day today.

Saturday 12/25/21

Midnight – 4am KWSO Holiday Music Mix

4-6am KWSO Talking Drum

6-8am KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

8am KWSO Language, Culture & History Hour

9am Warm Springs Christmas Play

10am –noon KWSO Holiday Music Mix

12pm KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

1-6pm KWSO Holiday Music Mix

6pm KWSO Holiday Drum Mix

7pm-midnight Holiday Music Mix

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to news, events and language lessons. Here are the links to app for your device:

KWSO Android app

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso

KWSO iOS app

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are availalble at Fire & Safety. Instructions for how to conduct the test yourself are included.