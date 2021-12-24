KWSO News for Fri., Dec. 24, 2021

In yesterday’s COVID-19 update there were no positive cases from 44 tests conducted at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness center on Wednesday. There were 10 people with COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 15 close contacts being monitored daily. Yesterday – in a shortened testing day – there were no new positive cases with 18 tests conducted.

Over the holiday weekend if you have COVID-19 Symptoms or if you are exposed to COVID-19 – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit at Warm Springs Fire & Safety. They include instructions for use.

The massive infrastructure bill signed earlier this year promises to bring change to Native American tribes that lack clean water or indoor plumbing through the largest single infusion of money into Indian Country. It includes $3.5 billion for the federal Indian Health Service, which provides health care to more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. It also delivers money for water projects through other federal agencies. Tribal leaders say the funding is welcome but won’t make up for decades of neglect from the U.S. government. A list of sanitation deficiencies includes more than 1,500 tribal projects, from septic systems to pipelines. https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-business-health-7270847c3fbfebe7b47a86b06f0c0287

Heavy snow is expected in the Cascades. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches are expected through tomorrow morning. This will make travel difficult. If you must travel, make sure you have snow tires or chains and a reliable vehicle for driving in snow. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com

A series of winter storms could create difficult holiday travel conditions through the weekend. Jefferson Public Radio’s Erik Neumann reports as storms roll in, snow is expected to fall at lower elevations on Friday. High elevation passes like Siskiyou Summit on I-5 at the Oregon-California border are expected to get snow. But there’s also a good chance of snow on I-5, north between Grants Pass and Canyonville, according to the National Weather Service. Ryan Sandler is a meteorologist at the Medford office. He says travelers should also prepare for snow on Sunday, a busy after-Christmas travel day. Sandler says “It looks like there’s going to be a lot of snow around, especially in the mountains, but even in the valleys there could be snow on Sunday. So, that’s what we’re really looking at for people traveling back. On Sunday it could be a lot of winter weather and very messy.” Sandler says drivers should carry chains, use 4-wheel drive if possible and be prepared for delays. More information about driving conditions for Oregon is available on the TripCheck website.

Colder temperatures are headed to our region following the weekend with single digit temperatures overnight and daytime highs in the teens. For anyone in need – there are warming centers available throughout the state. You can call 211 to find locations for warming centers. https://www.211info.org/em-shelters. The Madras Highway 97 Shelter is located at 813 SW Highway 97, with Walk-ins welcome 7 days per week 6pm-7am. They serve Single adults and families with children (no unaccompanied minors) and Pets are allowed. The Warm Spring Winter Shelter is in the old Elementary School Gym for walk ins from 6pm-8am daily. The Warm Springs Shelter serves Adults age 18 and older.