KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 26, 2021

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to news, events and language lessons. Find links to download the app to your device at the top of our website. (KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso &

KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917)

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child.

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are availalble at Fire & Safety. Instructions for how to conduct the test yourself are included.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient Advocate Shawnetta Yahtin is available to assist with navigating services & referrals and to serve as a bridge between patients and staff. You can contact Shawnetta at 541-553-2487.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members about recently installed multiple seasonal gates on main roads in the Lionshead fire area. The seasonal gates will be closed December through March each year. This seasonal closure helps reduce the impacts to road systems in the winter months and secure wintering big game within the closure area.

There are 12 gates in all and you can see their locations on the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Facebook Page.

Online Registration for COCC Winter Term English Language Courses is open December 3rd thru January 6th. These classes allow you to practice speaking, understanding, reading and writing English. The cost is $30 per class and classes begin January 3rd. To learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

Warm Springs Community Wellness Fitness Opportunities at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Gym include Senior Fitness Class on Mondays at 11 and lunchtime Yoga with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG