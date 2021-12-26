KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 27, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

The Health & Wellness Center reminds you that it is flu season. Many flu symptoms are the same as COVID-19 symptoms. If you are not feeling well and have fever, body aches, a sore throat, congestion, fatigue and or a cough – you might want to get tested for COVID-19. Testing is available at the outside orange tent Monday thru Friday 8:30am until noon and 1 to 4pm.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Lasagna Soup with garlic bread, Italian salad and fruit.

Warm Springs Community Wellness has Senior Fitness Class today at 11am and lunchtime Yoga with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10. Tomorrow there is early morning Strength/Cardio class at 6am and Noontime Functional Fitness. All classes are at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing Friday’s trash routes on Tuesday this wee due to the New Year holiday. Neighbors and families are asked to assist others who may have a hard time placing their tote at the road especially in snowy and muddy areas.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at COCC dot EDU https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to news, events and language lessons. Find links to download the app to your device at the top of our website.

