The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month.

They were scheduled for a distribution this Saturday (1/8/22) however due to weather, the next distribution is Postponed to Saturday, January 15th from 10 AM – 12 NOON.

You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org