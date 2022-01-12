KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 12, 2022

This week Warm Springs Tribal Offices have remained closed to all but essential employees in an effort to slow the current spike in COVID-19 cases in our community. For anyone who tests positive you must observe a 5 day isolation period and then wear a facemask for the next 5 days. This is consistent with new CDC recommendations. If you have had exposure to COVID-19 the same time frame applies for you to quarantine.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are asking employees to reconsider getting vaccinated, if they have not done so yet. Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment

The Jefferson County 509 J school district, in partnership with Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council – closed the Warm Springs K-8 Academy to students this week in an effort to slow the current wave of COVID-19 cases.

During this week’s closure free breakfast and lunch are being provided grab and go style for youth 1 to 18 years old in the K8 Bus Drop off area daily from 9-11am.

Teachers have put together a school work packet for students that include reading, writing, math, and enrichment activities for each grade level. Families can pick up a packet for their K8 student during meal pick up time, and also at: Warm Springs Market, the Post Office, Three Warriors Market, the Seekseekqua Fire Hall, Sidwalter Fire Hall, Emergency Management, the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets laundry room… and packets can also be found online in students Google Classroom.

In Prep Sports – the Madras Girls Basketball team traveled to Bonanza high school yesterday for a non league contest and came away with a 78 to 35 win over the 2A school. Tri Valley League Play for both the Lady White Buffalo as well as the Boys teams opens up next Tuesday January 18th against Molalla. The girls will host and KWSO will broadcast that varsity game. The boys will be on the road at Molalla.