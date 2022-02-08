KWSO News for Tue., Feb. 8, 2022

Repairs began yesterday February 7th, on about one thousand feet of fiber optic cable along Hollywood Boulevard in Warm Springs. The cable was brought down when hit by a truck on Saturday Morning. Fiber optics is technology used to transmit information as pulses of light through strands of fiber made of glass over long distances. Multiple bundles of fiber were broken in this incident. Warm Springs Telecom reports the initial focus of the repair is to remove the broken fiber and replace it with new cables. Then that new cable will need to be spliced in to the line. They estimate repairs will be completed toward the end of the week. Warm Springs Telecom serves Warm Springs’s offices and Tribal Programs with fiber optic technology. Fiber is also how data is delivered for other purposes like being relayed to sites that provide wireless connections to customers for internet service.

In an unrelated matter, Warm Springs Telecom has determined the issues around their recent service interruptions in which customers are experiencing frequent drops. An off reservation competitor’s signal is interfering with Warm Springs Telecom customers service. They are in the process of identifying what steps need to be taken to solve the situation.

Oregon health officials announced Monday an end to indoor mask requirements by the end of next month. As Elizabeth Miller reports, that includes schools. “State medical officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger says masks will remain a requirement for now – but COVID-19 hospitalizations are set to drop by the end of March. :12 By the end of the month, we’ll be in a place where disease rates should be much lower, hospital capacity much less strained, and we can move to a more individual and community based approach to masking requirements and mask use. So in response, Sidelinger says mask requirements for indoor places will be removed no later than March 31st. That includes school mask requirements, though Sidelinger said state health and education officials will continue to push for a layered COVID-19 mitigation strategy that includes masking. Health experts also recommend people at high-risk of COVID-19 continue to wear face coverings, even after indoor rules are lifted. Elizabeth Miller reporting”

The 2022 NATIVE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS Voting is open now until the end of March 2022. The awards cover all recordings released from 2019 through 2021. Warm Springs is represented in several categories. “I Will Always Fight” by Kalliah and BlackWater is up for Single of the Year, Kalliah is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. “Warrior” from Blue Flamez of Warm Springs featuring Tanaya Winder is up for Best Animation in a video. Blue Flamez is also in the Best Rap/Hip Hop Video for “Relentless Flow”. Big B of Warm Springs is also up for Best R&B Recording for the song “Hometown”. You can go to NAMALIVE.com or NativeAmericanMusicAwards.com to cast your vote for your favorite artists and songs.

In NBA Action: The Portland Trailblazers will host the Orlando Magic tonight and are looking to end their 5 game losing streak. The Blazers are still without Damien Lollards, who’s out with an abdominal injury, but are hoping that their previous win over the Magic will give them some confidence going in to tonight’s matchup. Anfernee Simons will lead the charge as it has been reported by ESPN that CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr have been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a Multi-Player deal. Tip off for the Blazers is 7pm.