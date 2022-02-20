KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 21, 2022

Today is Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday and Tribal Offices plus I.H.S. are closed. Also there is no school.

Due to the holiday, Sanitation will be doing today’s garbage route pick-ups on Tuesday.

A day camp for you youth ages 10 and up is going on at Culture & Heritage today. There are several different class options with limited space. Call 541-460-3015 to see what’s available.

There is no Senior Lunch today since it is the President’s Day Holiday and Tribal Programs are closed.

Hours for COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center change this week. Testing will be Tuesday and Friday mornings 9-11am and Wednesday from 1-3pm. Next week – testing will be Monday and Friday mornings 9-11 and Wednesday afternoons 1-3. Outside of those times – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours or after hours – at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online through the US Postal Service.

The Twisted Teepee has two positions available for Food Cart Line Staff. For questions and applying call 541-553-3148, email starla@wscat.org or stop by the Twisted Teepee Food Cart next to the Community Action Team office on campus.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation for students tomorrow starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. IF you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. You can contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856. They need coaches for T-ball, Co-ed Rookies Baseball, Baseball and Softball Minors, Majors and Softball Juniors.

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invite veterans and non-veterans to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans” spaghetti dinner March 26th from 4:30-7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SE Madison St. in Madras. Donations are appreciated. Festivities will also include entertainment, raffles, auctions, and patriotic merchandise for sale.