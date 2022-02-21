KWSO News for Mon., Feb. 21, 2022

Warm Springs Land Services has been charged with getting community input on a proposed location for a new detention facility that will be constructed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. They are preparing public displays of 14 possible locations. The project needs 5 acres of space for a 60-bed adult facility. No architectural plans have been developed as of yet. Proposed sites include: the Dry Creek area, Along Hwy 3 next to KWSO, the Industrial Park, near County Line Road, Sunnyside, North Camelback across from the Industrial Park, the Old Mill site, Greeley Heights, Campus, Original Jail Location, Next to Old Elementary School, the Brunoe Pit along Hwy 26, near the VFW Hall, and down along Shitike Creek. Here is a Site Map op[tions overview. There will be additional information in this week’s edition of the Spilyay Tymoo and be watching for information displays at the Tribal Administration Building, the Health & Wellness Center, and 3 Warriors Market in Simnasho.

There are changes this week to the testing schedule at the Health & Wellness Center and that schedule will change again next week. Testing, this week, will be Tuesday and Friday mornings 9-11am and Wednesday from 1-3pm. Next week – testing will be Monday and Friday mornings 9-11 and Wednesday afternoons 1-3. Outside of those times – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours or after hours – at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho. Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits.

Warn Springs WIC wants to make sure the community is aware of an FDA advisory regarding a recall of the following infant formulas. 12.6 ounce Total Comfort powder, 12.5 ounce Similac for Spit Up Powder, EleCare powder – infant & junior, Alimentum powder AND some 12.5 ounce Similac Sensitive powder & 12.4 ounce Similac Advance powder. Check the code printed on the product packaging near the expiration date to identify the recalled powders. HERE is more detailed information.

A Native American tribe has issued an emergency declaration on human trafficking and missing women. There have been five instances in the past 18 months where Indigenous women have gone missing or been killed between San Francisco and the Oregon border. The Yurok Tribe along California’s rugged Lost Coast is working with an Indigenous-run research group called the Sovereign Bodies Institute to create a case database. The most recent incident involves a 33-year-old mother of two who vanished on the Yurok Reservation in October. Emmilee Risling is a Hoopa Valley Tribe citizen who also has Karuk and Yurok ancestry.

The 8-1 Gladstone Gladiators will be in Madras tonight as the White Buffalo Boys finish out their season with a 1-8 record. Gladstone will get to skip the play in process – taking first place in the Tri Valley League. Boys Seniors will be honored at tonight’s home game KWSO will broadcast the competition with tip off at 7pm..

The Madras Girls will be on the road in Gladstone tonight. Friday Night, they beat Corbett to synch the Tri Valley League championship. Fridays Final Score was 58-55 in an excellent game that saw a huge crowd- that turned out for Senior Honor Night. The Lady White Buffalo will look to finish the Tri Valley regular season with a perfect record – they are 9-0 in league play going into tonight’s contest at Gladstone. They will get a break then for the play in portion of post season play – with a first round game scheduled for March 5th at the Buffalo Dome.