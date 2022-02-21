Madras Basketball UPDATES 2/21/22

There is a change to the start time for tonight’s Madras Boys basketball game against Gladstone at the Buffalodome. There will be no JV game and so tip off for Varsity got bumped up to 5pm.

It’s Senior Night for the Boys and so we are looking for a good crowd to come out and support the team!

You can hear the action on 91.9 FM. Unfortunately our stream is down so if you can’t make it to the game – the radio is your next best option.

The Girls Basketball team looks to go undefeated in league play tonight at Gladstone. Their game start time is moved up to 6pm.

Good luck to all the Madras athletes tonight!