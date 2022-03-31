Warm Springs OSU Extension April News

Warm Springs OSU extension has food safety, food preservation, nutrition and recipe ideas they want to share with you in April.

Understanding how foods preserved by freezing, drying or canning can be susceptible to microorganisms, mold or other spoilage. Check out these SAFETY TIPS tips for foods preserved in those ways.

When it comes to food preservation using a pressure canner, there is not time like the present to pull yours out to check on what shape it’s in. Pressure canning is the only recommended method for canning meat, poultry, seafood, and vegetables. So whether you are new to canning or a seasoned veteran – you might take time to read up on USING & CARING FOR YOUR PRESSURE CANNER

Drying foods allows you to choose the best, tastiest varieties you can buy or pick fresh. Home drying also lets you enjoy dried fruits and vegetables the grocery stores don’t carry. There are lots of used for dried items as well. Learn more in this ARTICLE

Learn everything you could ever want to know about RADISHES

And for April – you can enjoy some great recipes too – like

Minestrone Soup and Pozole with Chicken.