KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 23, 2022

A Boil Water Notice was issued late yesterday afternoon (3/22/22) following repairs to restore power to the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant. Water was again flowing to neighborhoods that had gone without for the past couple of days. Branch of Public Utilities General Manager Chico Holliday reports that crews worked through the night and have refilled the Tewee Butte Reservoir Tank and will continue to fill the water mains. They are planning to do Hydroflushing today to release water from hydrants. That will help flush the system of the extra chlorine that was used to restart the system and also to remove air from all mains and lines. If all goes well Holliday says the Boil Water Notice will be lifted by the end of next week

Whenever there is disruption to the water distribution system – a Boil Water Notice is issued as a precaution and to allow time for water to flow and then to have it tested for review by the EPA. The notice will be in place until it is officially lifted.

The Search for 71 year old Louie Selam continues today in the Peter’s Pasture area of the reservation. Selam’s brother Willie is requesting help from the community asking specifically for able bodied volunteers who can manage in steep terrain with lots of underbrush and slash. They are especially requesting anyone with a quad vehicle or with a horse to do searching on horseback. If you can volunteer for this search and rescue effort, please contact the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171. Louie Selam went missing one week ago today on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. His abandoned car was located, stuck in snow on Thursday last week.

Phone service continues to be out for many Tribal offices. If you do need to contact a program or department – your best bet is to physically go there or else email someone within the Department. If you need help finding an email address – you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you. At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic the medical appointment line is hit and miss this morning so if you don’t get through please try the alternate number f 541-6755285. Dental and Admin phones are working at IHS.

A virtual ZOOM Tribal Council Candidate forum was held last night for Agency District Candidates. KWSO did record the audio of that forum and we plan to broadcast it Friday night at 7. KWSO will also run long form candidate programming this weekend using interview candidates came in to record and also statements submitted to the Spilyay Tymoo. The Spilyay comes out today and includes Tribal Council candidate statements. https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/032322-Spilyay-Tymoo.pdf

Tribal Council Elections are one week away – on Wednesday March 30th from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. For off reservation voters mailing their ballot – you probably should get your ballot in the mail today to ensure that it makes it to Warm Springs by the 30th. There are also drop boxes for absentee ballots at the Tribal Administration Building in the Vital Stats department, at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. On election day next Wednesday, Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot.

Tribal Council Candidates are:

AGENCY DISTRICT

Rain Circle

Michael Clements

Reina Estimo

Austin Greene, Jr.

Anita Jackson

Danni Katchia

Uren Leonard, Jr.

James Manion

Daniel Martinez

Cyrille Mitchell

William Sam

Alvis Smith, III

Glendon Smith

Jason Wesley Smith

Jonathan W Smith

Ryan Smith, Sr.

Valerie Switzler

Dennis White, III

SEEKSEEQUA DISTRICT

Rosa Graybael

Reuben Henry

Vesta Johnson

Brigette McConville

Wilson Wewa

Martha Winishut

SIMNASHO DISTRICT

Carlos Calica

Taw TJ Foltz

Raymond Moody

Emerson Squiemphen

Lincoln Jay Suppah

Levi Van Pelt

This Sunday (MARCH 27, 2022) – Root Feast will be held at the Agency Longhouse celebrating first foods. Yesterday the rejoiner and releasing ceremony was held at the Stick Game Paviliion. Today Root Diggers are to meet at 8:30 at Warm Springs Market and will then head out at 9 for the root fields. Again Root Feast is this Sunday at the Agency Longhouse. Simnasho held their Root Feast last weekend.

The Jefferson County Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge begins this week starting with registration and weigh-ins on Thursday (3/24/22) from noon to 5pm, Friday from 8am – 6pm and Saturday from 9am until 2pm at the new Jefferson County Public Health Building next to St Charles Madras. The last day to register is Saturday (3/26/22). The entry fee is $25. Movin’ Mountains is a 16 week slimdown challenge that encourages individuals to eat healthy and conduct daily physical exercise. Awards will be given at the end of the challenge.