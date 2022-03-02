KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 2, 2022

Tribal Offices continue to have limited phone service. The voice service switch for Warm Springs Telecom has failed and a team of engineers working to repair that system has not been able to bring service back. At the same time another team is working to complete installation of new equipment on a new network. Testing for both local and long distance service neeeds to be done as part of the set up process for the new system to get up and running. Data entry and programming is being done this week and then next week they will need to “port” phone numbers over to the new system. So phone service will continue to be limited for Tribal Programs through next week.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority reported near the end of January that funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program was running low. They sent out a notice last week to inform ERA program participants and the community that funding for the program is almost fully spent. They are still trying to process a few applications that were submitted by the deadline for individuals that were eligible to apply or reapply for February rental assistance. With a very small amount of funding left to process payments for bills and applications that have been submitted, it is anticipated that these funds will be fully spent this week. There is no guarantee that all payments will be processed for bills submitted by the deadline; payments will be processed until funds are fully expended. The Warm Springs Housing Authority has applied for additional ERA funding but have not heard anything from the US Treasury if they are going to receive additional funding, how much might be received or when funding would be awarded. If additional funding is received in the future, notices will be put out to the community and the ERA program will resume.

A very divisive bill – giving agricultural workers overtime pay when they work more than 40 hours a week – passed the Oregon House. As Lauren Dake reports, it was a party-line vote Tuesday after hours of passionate floor debate. “Republicans largely echoed concerns of many farmers who say the legislation would devastate their industry and force family farms to automate or sell to large corporations. But majority Democrats have been adamant that farm laborers who work more than 40 hours should have the chance to ear time-and-a-half. Woodbury Representative Teresa Leon grew u p watching as her parents worked on farms – often working 12 hour days, Monday through Sunday, no matter the weather. “Being a farm worker, colleagues, is not easy. My parents to this day are skilled laborers but have been overworked and underpaid. I was with my parents and saw the hazardous conditions they faced. Dirt, dust debris, chemicals, pesticides and most of all back-breaking labor.” Growing up, Alonso Leon said her family often had to chose between food or health care. House Bill 4002 now heads to the Senate. I’m Lauren Dake reporting.”

The Oregon Senate voted Tuesday for a bill that would limit the number of reasons police officers could use to initiate a traffic stop. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports: “The bill meant to address systemic racism experienced by people who are disproportionately pulled over for traffic violations. The measure would prohibit officers from stopping a driver for a single broken headlight or taillight, or three other minor infractions. Democratic Senator Floyd Prozanski of Eugene said officers could still write tickets for those offenses if they’ve pulled over someone for a moving violation, like speeding. “What we’ve said is we’ve taken five of those small tools in the toolbox and said you cannot stop someone primarily for that. That’s all we’re saying.” Opponents said the bill would limit the ability of law enforcement to maintain public safety. The measure narrowly passed the Senate and now heads to the Oregon House. I’m Chris Lehman in Salem.”

In Local Sports: The 2022 Tri-Valley has announced their League Honors. The Tri-Valley Conference 1st team honors go to: Hanne Hopkins (Gladstone), Ally Schimel (Corbett), Rylan Davis (Madras), Rubie Burge (Molalla) and Ryme Jaekel (Gladstone). 2nd Team honors went to Grace Merrill (Corbett), ChaCha Ramirez (Madras), Sasha Esquiro (Madras), Laura Cabrera (North Marion) and Ella Holwege (Corbett). Lily Libokmeto (Madras) made honorable mention. The Lady Buffs were crowned as Tri-Valley Champs. Player of the Year went to Hanne Hopkins (Gladstone) and Coach of the Year was Jerin Say (Madras).