KWSO News for Mon., Apr. 11, 2022

Salmon Feast was held yesterday (4/10/22) at the Celilo Village Longhouse marking the return of the Salmon to the Columbia River. The springtime tradition of gathering to give thanks for the Salmon reaches back since the beginning of time for the Native People of the Columbia River.

Portland General Electric is moving forward with legal steps with an eminent domain claim in federal court for land beside Willamette Falls which has been a culturally and spiritually significant spot for native tribes for millennia and which has become a point of contention for the power company. PGE, owns land on the West Linn side of the Willamette river and operates its hydroelectric power project at the falls – they filed to condemn the land April 8 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon. Last year PGE filed a request to establish a perpetual cultural practices easement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, to facilitate safe and equitable access for Tribes to engage in traditional cultural practices. T, the Grand Ronde Tribes stepped away from discussions about that shared access this past year, and recently blocked a proposal supported by all the other Tribes, PGE and the Department of State lands to engage in new talks to resolve the ownership dispute. In a written statement, Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Raymond Tsumpti, noted PGE’s cooperation ”on issues ranging from habitat restoration and water quality in Oregon rivers to lamprey harvest at Willamette Falls. For the last several years, PGE has worked in good faith to resolve a property dispute that has adversely impacted all Tribes who have interests, claims and rights at Willamette Falls. Support was expressed by Chairman Tsumpti, by Siletz Tribal Chair Delores Pigsley and by Yakama Chairman Delano Saluskin.

In Warm Springs the Local COVID-19 response team will be reporting to Tribal Council today with the latest recommendations for the Tribes COVID-19 protocols. The COVID-19 Team proposed recommendations (data regarding COVID-19 to be reviewed regularly).

All doors be open for public access, no need to sign in or prove they are vaccinated.

Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, if temperature exceeds 100.4, individual(s) should not enter building.

No capacity limits in buildings.

Masks will be optional, recommended but not mandatory, however the Health and Wellness clinic has different rules for patient care areas where masks must be worn.

Events not required to be approved by COVID Team.

Cooks/Servers: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, recommend paper and plastic products. Cooks/servers should wear masks and gloves.

Contingent upon “no outbreak in the community”, to be reviewed over time.

This Thursday is Career Day at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Families are encouraged to talk with your students about career possibilities they are interested in. It’s Career Exploration Spirit Week at the K8 – celebrating by dressing for each day’s theme:

Monday – you can wear neon or bright colors – because your future looks bright!

Tuesday – Dress in career clothes for the kind of job you want to have some day.

Wednesday – dress for success by wearing interview clothes to make a good, professional impression.

Thursday – show your school spirit because it all starts here! Wear your Warm Springs K8 Gear!!

Friday – let’s be college bound with everyone in your favorite college colors or attire.

Madras Girls Tennis held the Steve Rankin Tennis Tournament on Saturday. Round Robin style there were 7 games played each round. The team title went to the team with the most number of games won. 1st and 2nd place awards were also awarded. Here are results:

#1 Singles – Crook County & Henley

#2 Singles – Crook County & Madras’ Diamond Amaya

#1 Doubles – Cascade & Madras team of Natalie Ramos & Lorena Macias

#2 Doubles – Cascade & Madras Blue team of Nancy Schirmir & Anna Park

Crook County & Cascade finished in the top spots for teams

Today in Madras High School Sports: Varsity Softball has a home game at 4:30 vs. Corbett. Baseball plays at Corbett High.

Today is the Madras pep and Cheer Abby’s Pizza Fundraiser where you can support local youth cheerleaders by ordering pizza at Abby’s in Madras today between 5-8pm. Madras Pep and Cheer will receive 25% of all proceeds. You do need to show the flyer when ordering for them to get those proceeds. HERE is that flyer.