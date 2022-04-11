KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 12, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council has adopted new COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities and Programs. All Tribal Building doors will be open for public access and there is no need to sign in or show proof of vaccination. Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, and any temperature over 100.4 means that person cannot enter the building. Masks are still recommended but are not mandatory except where required for patient care areas where masks must be worn.

It’s Career Exploration Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy with themed attire each day.

Today is “dress in career clothes” for the kind of job you want to have some day.

Tomorrow – dress for success by wearing interview clothes to make a good, professional impression.

Thursday – show your school spirit by wearing your K8 Eagles gear because education can lead you anywhere.

Friday – is college day so wear something from your favorite college or your favorite college c

This Thursday is Career Day at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy so families are encouraged to talk with your Middle School Youth about careers they are thinking about.

The Funeral Arrangements for Allen Wesley Charley – Dressing this afternoon (4/12/22) at 1 at the Simnasho Longhouse. Overnight Services. Burial Wednesday (4/13/2) at 9am at the Simnasho Cemetery.

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Friday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Today’s Madras Varsity Sports schedule has Girls Tennis hosting Stayton at 4 and Track & Field on the road for a meet with Molalla & Gladstone.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is hosting the 2022 Warm Springs Graduation Planning meeting this afternoon at 4:00. You can attend in person or virtually. Check the Papalaxsmisha Facebook page for more details. Parents and community members are encouraged to attend.

e-checkup assessments are now being done in Warm Springs as part of a Jefferson County Broadband Planning Grant. The assessment is online and takes about 20 minutes to complete with questions about how you connect to the internet, how you use that connection and what you could do if you had a more robust internet connection. Data is being collected and will be shared with the County as well as with Warm Springs Telecom. There is an Assessment for HOME and also an Assessment for BUSINESS. Please take time to participate today.

The Oregon Primary Election is May 17th. On the local ballot for Jefferson County Residents are contests for 2 County Commissioner seats and the Jefferson County Sheriff. To vote in the May 17th election, you must be registered. The voter registration deadline is April 26th for the May election. You can register online at S O S dot Oregon dot GOV slash Voting

Warm Springs families are invited to an Easter Items Drive-Thru event on Friday, April 15th from 11am to 2pm in the Community Center parking lot. There will be Easter Eggs, Baskets, Activities, Supplies & Food Boxes. The event is for Parents and Guardians to pick up supplies to host your own Easter Activities with your family.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have services Easter Sunday. Continental breakfast will be provided at 9:15, worship services begins at 10am and an Easter egg hunt will follow.