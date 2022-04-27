KWSO News for Wed., Apr. 27, 2022

With the Tribal Council elections over, next up for them is the swearing in ceremony of the 29th Tribal Council for the confederated Tribes of Warm Springs which will take place on May 2nd. Lincoln Jay Suppah and Raymond Moody are two Incumbents in the Simnasho District and Wilson Wewa is the incumbent in the Seekseequa District and there will be 5 new members of Tribal Council. The 5 new members are as follows: Carlos Calica in the Simnasho District, Rosa Graybael in the Seekseequa District, and in the Agency District: James Manion, Alvis Smith III and Jonathan W. Smith. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am on Monday May 2nd in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

In the latest COVID-19 Update from the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, cases continue to be low. For the week of April 18th through the 22nd there were 36 tests administered with no positives and one positive reported by an outside facility. Reporting of COVID-19 numbers will be going to monthly or as needed/requested. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has tested positive for COVID-19. Wyden’s office says the lawmaker tested positive during a routine screening and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is working from home while in quarantine. Wyden is the latest U.S. political figure in Washington, D.C. to announce a positive test. The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris has also tested positive for COVID-19 but is experiencing no symptoms. With the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being lifted, business is getting back to regular business operations, and Warm Springs Housing Authority has begun to review all accounts. They are activating the collection process as it has been dormant since the beginning of the pandemic. Warm Springs Housing Authority Tenants and Previous tenants can contact Krysta Rhoan, Collections Officer or your respective Resident Service Specialist if you have a delinquent account, so that you can make payment arrangements that satisfy your account. If you have any questions, you can contact the Warm Springs Housing Authority at 541-553-3250.

As the current Miss Yakama Nation, Kamarin Gleason says it has always been her dream to one day become Miss Indian World. As Reported by NBC Right Now, Miss Indian World is the most prestigious cultural title for Native and indigenous women. Gleason was crowned Miss Yakama Nation in 2020 and her reign came with different experiences that other queens as she stated it was a really tough time as her people were going through a lot of hardship and a lot of mourning and she had to be that strong person who always brought light. She grew up in Wapato and Brownstown in Washington and graduated from Wapato High School. If Gleason wins the title, she hopes to travel to different tribes and talk to kids everywhere, and would be the first Yakama Nation native to hold the title. The pageant is this week at the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the talent portion takes place on Thursday April 28th and the winner will be announced on April 30th.

More and more Oregonians east of the Cascades are bracing for extreme drought this summer. This week Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in four counties— Deschutes, Grant, Lake, and Malheur. Similar executive orders already warn of dire conditions in seven other counties. The emergency declarations make it possible to move water rights and drill emergency wells. This year marks the first time Deschutes county has been in a declared drought for three years in a row. That’s according to the region’s largest water user group. Craig Horrell [huh-RELL] is the Central Oregon Irrigation district’s managing director. “Whether you believe in climate change or not, it’s here. Something’s different, And we have to change as irrigation districts, and we are.” Horrell says recent spring storms helped the snowpack, but he still expects a drought to shrink water supplies by mid-summer. He hopes technology can help irrigators conserve more water long-term.

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs Nation Little League had the Minor Baseball Red Chiefs hosting the giants yesterday and after a few errors early, they came back and took the victory 10-6. In action today the Major Softball will be on the road to take on Bend South Blue @ 6pm and the Junior Softball team will be hosting Crook County 2 today starting at 6pm. Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball is on the road to Molalla today as they look to keep the momentum going on their 3 game winning streak. They have a 4-3 League record and are 9-6 overall. Their game time is at 4:30pm. The Lady Buffs softball hosts Molalla today as they try to extend their current 2 game winning streak. They currently hold a 4-1 League record and are 8-6 overall. They start at 4:30pm.

If you prefer to listen to KWSO News, click on Play below:

PLAY