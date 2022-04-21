KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 22, 2022

The Branch of Public Utilities is doing Pipe Assessments today to document infrastructure, This means there may be some outages for short periods of time in the Tenino Apartments and West Hills, George Street & Sunnyside areas.

Folks are invited to take part in a Earth Day Community Clean Up in Warm Springs today starting at 9 and going to 1 this afternoon. All supplies, water, lunch and a raffle will be provided for all volunteers. Meet at the Community Center parking lot. The Simnasho Earth Day Clean Up will be tomorrow 9am – 2pm meeting at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs ECE is doing a community assessment survey today from 10am until 2pm in the parking lot at Warm Springs Market. Participation is encouraged and survey participants will receive an incentive.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: creamy vegetable soup and a dinner roll.

Yoga Strong class is today at noon in the old elementary school gym.

The Oregon Primary Election is May 17th. On the local ballot for Jefferson County Residents are contests for 2 County Commissioner seats and the Jefferson County Sheriff. To vote in the May 17th election, you must be registered. The voter registration deadline is April 26th for the May election. You can register online

The High Desert Museum is accepting applications for a free, family-centered outdoor learning workshop series. Adult caregivers with children ages 8 through 11 are invited to apply for “Burrowing into Wildlife Science: A Family Adventure Workshop Series.” It starts May and will offer hands-on opportunities both at the Museum and in the field. The program is FREE, and families will receive a cash bonus for participating, gas cards to help with transportation costs and lunch at each workshop. Space is limited and families must apply to participate. Apply online at www.highdesertmuseum.org/stem-workshop-2022 Applications are due Monday, April 25 at 5:00 pm.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Now and always we can all help prevent child maltreatment by ensuring parents and communities have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to keep all children safe. Children and families are stronger when communities come together to support them before they are in crisis. Helping families in your community meet their basic needs is a critical way to prevent child abuse. Sharing information about food banks, unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) availability, and educational resources can be extremely helpful. You can make a difference for a child by providing information about these kinds of programs to families.

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives will be Saturday May 7th starting at 8am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho Longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option. You can register ONLINE . For more information you can email r.thomas@wstribes.org.

A Round Dance will take place on Saturday May 7th at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair. If you have questions, contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.