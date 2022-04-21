KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 21, 2022

The Warm Springs Community Action team’s plan to move the Commissary building to its new site by Highway 26 was successful on Monday April 4th. The commissary will be remodeled for the coming year and will become the Warm Springs Business Incubator helping small businesses to develop and thrive. The Community action team’s plan is for the building remodel to happen during 2022 and into early 2023. After getting an update from the Contractor who is working on the remodel, he stated they are set for a rebar today and slated to pour the stem walls tomorrow. They do need to let the concrete set for 5-7 days and then at that time, next week they plan to have Wolfe House and Building movers come in and set the building down. Once the building is set down, they will work on the café which is an addition to the building. When the completely renovated and remodeled building reopens in early 2023 the community action team plans for the structure to be a net-zero energy building. The Business Incubator will offer retail and co-working office space, classroom and conference room space and small business incubation services.

In an effort as part of a meal project involving youth, there is new artwork on the old gas station next to Rainbow market. This week, students from the K-8 Academy were able to add their hand prints to create 3 trees that are part of a mountain scene. In a Facebook post, Charlene Dimmick notes “The significance of the trees in the design is that two tribes came to this land when the reservation was created and later adding one more. Over time, we have grown as a tribe and have included those who have come to this land and into this community. Each new year, we will continue to grow like trees.” The mural project was a collaborative effort of the Warm Springs K-8 teaching staff, the Papalaxsimisha program, the Warm Springs Police Department, the Warm Springs Community Action Team and community clean up helpers.

A Grand opening and art crawl with live arts and vendors for the Artspace by Tananawit will be held on Friday May 6th from 10am to 2pm at the Indian Head Casino Plaza. As reported by the Spilyay tymoo, this landmark feat is strategic plan and initiative provides art opportunities, programming and other endeavors for artist representation for the Columbia River Tribes, specifically the community of Warm Springs. Jaime Scott is the Tananawit Executive Director and will provide the opening prayer and blessing at 10am followed by a prayer song by Eagle Thunder and remarks by Tananawit Chair Charlene Dimmick. The future home of Tananawit will be located in the Warm Springs Community Action Teams Business Incubator which plans to be remodeled and open in early 2023.

President Joe Biden plans to mark Earth Day in Seattle on Friday, but he’s struggled to make progress on a sweeping environmental agenda. Some of his plans for fighting climate change remain stalled on Capitol Hill, particularly hundreds of billions of dollars for tax credits to support clean energy. At the same time, scientists have escalated their warnings about the potential effects of global warming. The Democratic president’s deputy national climate adviser says the administration has accomplished a lot and has a long way to go. Biden visits Portland today on a swing through the Pacific Northwest, a region often on the forefront of environmental efforts. Biden is expected to continue selling voters on the bipartisan $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure package he signed into law in November as reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Warm Springs Tribal Council Chairman Raymond Tsumpti was invited to Portland for Biden’s stop today around noon. President Biden is also set to appear at a fundraiser for Democrats at the Portland Yacht Club on the Columbia River. While Thursday marks Biden’s first visit to Portland since he became president, he’s campaigned in the city before.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League had the Minor boys baseball red team facing off against the minor boys blue team, there was a big turnout of spectators and the hard fought game ended in a tie. Today, the Junior Baseball team will be hosting the Jefferson County Braves with game time at 6pm. The Lil Bucks in the Majors will be on the road to Sisters today, their game is at 6pm. The Warm Springs K-8 Track team will have its first meet of the season as they head to madras with the meet starting at 3:30pm. The MHS Varsity Tennis was in action on Tuesday night against cascade. In Singles action Cascades Kyra Arneson defeated Madras Diamond Amaya in 3 sets, Cascades Victoria Hall defeated Madras Kimberly Mendoza in 3 sets, Madras Karman Sangha defeated Cascades Karson Shank in 3 sets and Cascades Camryn Eaton defeated Madras Yashira Chavero. There were 4 doubles matches and Cascade won all 4 of those matches, with Madras dropping 7 of the 8 matches. Buff Boys baseball was scheduled to host Gladstone yesterday, however the game was canceled and rescheduled to today and they now have a double header this afternoon with the first game scheduled for 3pm and the 2nd game scheduled for 5:30pm. Lady Buffs softball is also in that same situation as they were scheduled to host Gladstone yesterday but had the game moved to today for a double header. Their first game is scheduled for 3pm with the 2nd game scheduled for 5:30pm.