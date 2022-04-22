KWSO News for Fri., Apr. 22, 2022

After being shut down for two years, the youth fishing pond near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds was stocked with trout on April 12th and opened to young anglers. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, the water leaked out of the pond and over the past year the pond was graded and the surface was covered with organic materials by county crews. Currently there are plans to add bass and blue gill to the pond later in the season. The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club participated in building the habitat modules for the pond and a day after the grand opening they visited the Jefferson County commissioners to thank them for fixing the pond. They informed the commissioners that they’d like to adopt the pond where they would clean grounds a couple of times a year as well as doing some maintenance. It was announced that the 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby that will be held on Saturday May 28th from 9am-11am. The 4-H club is reaching out to the community to help provide prizes for the derby. The Jefferson County fish pond is available for youth ages 17 and younger. For those ages 14-17, they must have a valid fishing license.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration has awarded a Broadband Planning Grant to Jefferson County to develop a broadband plan that will provide a strategic roadmap in updating the broadband system in the County and also including the Warm Springs Reservation. There are two echeckup assessments, one for residents and one for businesses. There are over 140 metrics and indicators that are collected and the assessment does take about 20-25 minutes to complete. There is a reason for every question asked, it is not just about the actual connection to the internet but what could and should they be doing online. You can find the links to the assessments on our website in today’s news as well as in our events and opportunities tab. Survey Link

In an effort as part of a meal project involving youth, there is new artwork on the old gas station next to Rainbow market. This week, students from the K-8 Academy were able to add their hand prints to create 3 trees that are part of a mountain scene. In a Facebook post, Charlene Dimmick notes “The significance of the trees in the design is that two tribes came to this land when the reservation was created and later adding one more. Over time, we have grown as a tribe and have included those who have come to this land and into this community. Each new year, we will continue to grow like trees.” The mural project was a collaborative effort of the Warm Springs K-8 teaching staff, the Papalaxsimisha program, the Warm Springs Police Department, the Warm Springs Community Action Team and community clean up helpers.

President Joe Biden is taking steps to restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees. Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order being signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

An investigator has determined that Clatskanie High School girls basketball players in northwest Oregon “more likely than not” used racist language against members of the De La Salle team during a game in Clatskanie in December 2021. The Daily News reports as a result, Clastkanie has been placed on probation by the Oregon School Activities Association until mid-February 2023. The association says the high school team’s players and coaches must engage with a guest speaker about equity and inclusion among other measures and all Clatskanie student athletes and coaches must complete racial equity training and implicit bias training.

In Local Sports: Warm Springs Nation Little League yesterday had the Major Baseball Lil Bucks in Sister’s and they came home with the victory 12-6. Junior Baseball hosted the Jefferson County Braves last night and fell short as they lost 13-1. Next up, the Lil Bucks will be on the road to Bend South Orioles tomorrow for a double header starting at 11am. Madras High School Lady Buffs Softball was in action yesterday as they hosted Gladstone in a double header. In the first game they lost 19-4, but they got redemption in the 2nd game as they split the series with a 14-8 win. Next up for the Lady Buffs is a trip to Molalla on Monday with game time at 4:30pm. Buff Boys Baseball also hosted a double header with Gladstone yesterday, they won the first game by a score of 8-7 and ended up splitting the series with Gladstone as they dropped the 2nd game 7-1. Next up for the Buff Boys, they will host a double header against Corbett tomorrow the 1st game is scheduled for noon with the 2nd game scheduled for 2pm.