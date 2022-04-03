KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 4, 2022

The Boil Water Notice for the Agency Water System was lifted Friday afternoon April 1st.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be moving the old Commissary Building this morning from behind the post office to the corner of Highway 26 and Paiute Avenue. A blessing ceremony will take place at 8am before the move. Please avoid the campus area today as the delays and disruption will be for most of the day.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes updates from the BIA, Office of Special Trustee, Indian Health Service, the COVID-19 team, and a Water Treatment Plant Update. There will also be Realty items, Legislative update calls, a weekly check in with Blue Stone Strategy and Tribal Attorney Updates.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Today in Madras High School Varsity Sports – Girls’ Tennis hosts Ridgeview, while Boys Tennis plays at Ridgeview High School.

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym. There’s also a 6am strength & cardio class tomorrow morning.

Senior Lunch is cancelled until April 11th at the earliest, due to vandalism at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Mt Hood Meadows will host the annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day this Saturday April 9th. Warm Springs Families or Individuals who wish to attend need to sign up by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org or calling 541-553-1968 during the workday. Rentals, Beginner Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch will all be provided by Mt. Hood Meadows. To participate – you do need to complete the Mt Hood Meadow Group Consent Form as well as a Medical Release form for any unaccompanied minor(s). You can download the forms at KWSO.org or pick up a paper copy at the Warm Springs Media Center. Fill them out – and return them to KWSO and confirm that you are on the list for the Ski & Snowboard day at Mt Hood Meadows this Saturday.

The local COVID-19 response team and Warm Springs Tribal Council have announced a return to in- person events for annual activities such as feasts, Pi-Ume-Sha & the 4th of July Parade. COVID-19 is still with us so please continue to practice safety precautions to help keep others safe. Easter treats and items will be distributed to families Drive-Thru Style in the Community Center Parking Lot on Friday April 15th 11am – 2pm.

Washington Environmental Council and Washington Conservation Voters is hiring for a Digital Field Organizer and a Native Vote Senior Organizer to help connect with communities around advocacy, civic engagement and political work. Click on the job links above to learn more.