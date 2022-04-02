KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 3, 2022

Mt Hood Meadows will host the annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day next Saturday April 9th. Warm Springs Families or Individuals who wish to attend need to sign up by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org or calling 541-553-1968 during the workday. Rentals, Beginner Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch will all be provided by Mt. Hood Meadows. To participate – you do need to complete a Mt Hood Meadow Group Consent Form as well as a Medical Release form for any unaccompanied minor(s). You can download the forms HERE or pick up a paper copy at the Warm Springs Media Center. Fill them out – and return them to KWSO and confirm that you are on the list for the Ski & Snowboard day at Mt Hood Meadows next Saturday.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to JCLD.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.

Fitness classes in Warm Springs will start up again this week. Mondays and Thursdays will be Power Lunch hours at noon with strength training, high intensity interval training and cardio. The Power Up 6am class will be Tuesday mornings. And, noontime Yoga classes will be every Tuesday and Friday. All classes are at the old elementary school gym.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be moving the old Commissary Building tomorrow morning from behind the post office to the corner of Highway 26 and Paiute Avenue. A blessing ceremony will take place at 8am before the move. Please avoid the campus area Monday morning as there will be delays and disruption.

Senior Lunch is cancelled until April 11th at the earliest, due to vandalism at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students tomorrow. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Protocols remain in place for Tribal buildings for mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is changing their procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the fire hall, after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits online from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.