Wildfire Preparedness

Saturday May 7, 2022 is Wildfire Community Preparedness Day. Wildfires can devesate communities. Three projects can get you ready for wildfire season now.

Project 1: Create defensible space around homes. This is done by removing dry leaves, dead brush, debris, and pine needles from yards and gutters. Next, trim trees away from homes, barns, and sheds, and place screens over open vents on homes. These tasks reduce the fuels that enable wildfires to spread and give firefighters time to slow the blaze.

Project 2: Create a home inventory and build a financial backpack. To start a home inventory, use a phone or camera to take pictures of each room in the home. Open closets, drawers, and cupboards, and do not forget storage areas, such as barns, attics, and the garage.

Next, build a financial backpack. Collect important documents, such as titles, deeds, and financial records. Make copies or place them and your home inventory in a safe place to quickly grab if you need to escape an approaching fire. These tasks help people recover by saving them time, money, and stress during and after a wildfire.

Project 3: Review insurance policies. Take time to meet with your insurance company or agent. Review the deductibles, exclusions, and coverage limits of your policies, and discuss any major purchases or home improvements that were made. Keeping policies up to date helps make sure you have the right amount of coverage if disaster strikes.

If you do not have insurance, talk to a professional about the cost and how it can help you recover from accidents and disasters. If you do not own a home, consider renters insurance. It costs about $15 to $30 per month and helps cover your personal belongings.

For more Wildfire Community Preparedness Day resources, visit the National Fire Prevention Association’s resources page.

For more information on creating a home inventory and financial backpack, visit the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation’s Wildfire Insurance Resources page.

If you have insurance questions, contact your insurance company. If you still have questions, contact the Division of Financial Regulation’s insurance advocates.

This guest column is brought to you by the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. For more information, visit dfr.oregon.gov.