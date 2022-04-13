KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 14, 2022

This week is Career Exploration Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy with themed attire each day. Today– show your school spirit by wearing your K8 Eagles gear because education can lead you anywhere. Tomorrow is college day so wear something from your favorite college. It’s also Career Day for Middle School Students at the K8, so families are encouraged to talk with your Middle School Youth about careers they are thinking about.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

Today’s fitness class is the Power Lunch hour – it’s strength training, high-intensity interval training and cardio – at the old elementary school gym. Power lunch is also offered on Mondays.

Madras Boys Tennis hosts Sisters at 4:00 today and Baseball has a home game against North Marion at 4:30. Girls Tennis travels to Sisters, Softball is at North Marion High School and Boys Golf competes in Bend.

COCC’s Prineville and Madras campuses are holding celebrations to observe their joint 10-year anniversary. The Prineville campus celebration takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. The Madras campus event takes place May 14th and will be held in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast.

The Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation will meet today from 3-5pm via Zoom. The general public is allowed to attend and to make comments. Anyone interested may attend.

Title VI community focus groups will be held this Friday at the Warm Springs K8 cafeteria. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and focus groups at 6. Learn about Title 6, the Parent Advisory Committee and the funding which supports Native American/Alaska Native Students in the school district. This is an opportunity to provide input on this funding and help guide decisions for how it’s utilized.

Warm Springs families are reminded to attend the Easter Drive-Thru event tomorrow from 11am to 2pm in the Community Center parking lot. Items to be given out include Easter Eggs, Baskets, Activities, & Food Boxes. The event is for Parents and Guardians to pick up supplies to host your own Easter Activities with your family. The event is brought to you by the Community Wellness Center, Warm Springs Prevention, Health & Human Services, Emergency Management, Warm Springs Library, Papalaxsimisha, and KWSO will be there too.

A memorial and stonesetting for Winona Renee Tohet will be held this Saturday at 8am at Simnasho Cemetery. After, they will go to Simnasho Longhouse for services, meal and giveaway.

The Warm Springs Easter Egg Art Contest is open thru Easter Sunday. Submit a pic of your real or plastic egg, decorated with any materials you choose. Post a photo of your egg on Facebook and include your name, age and tag it with #CTWSEasterEggArt. There’s a raffle for all participants on Monday next week and prizes will be determined by age for kids 5 and over. Remember, you have until midnight this Sunday make your post on Facebook.