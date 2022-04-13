KWSO News for Wed., Apr. 13, 2022

In Warm Springs the Local COVID-19 response team reported to Tribal Council on Monday with their latest recommendations for the Tribes COVID-19 protocols. Tribal Council approved the recommendations and going forward, all doors will be open for public access with no need to sign in or prove they are vaccinated. Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, if temperature exceeds 100.4, individuals should not enter the building. There will be no capacity limits in buildings. Masks will be optional, recommended but not mandatory however the Health and Wellness clinic has different rules for patient care areas where masks must be worn. Events will not be required to be approved by the COVID team. For Cooks/Servers: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, paper and plastic products are recommended. Cooks/Servers should wear masks and gloves. These recommendations are contingent upon “no outbreak in the community” and will be reviewed over time.

This Thursday is Career Day at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Families are encouraged to talk with your students about career possibilities they are interested in. It’s Career Exploration Spirit Week at the K8 – celebrating by dressing for each day’s theme: Today dress for success by wearing interview clothes to make a good, professional impression. On Thursday – show your school spirit because it all starts here! Wear your Warm Springs K8 Gear! And on Friday – let’s be college bound with everyone in your favorite college colors or attire.

In Warm Springs, the restoration management crew just started this week and they are repairing all of their administrative fencing for the main highway. Austin Smith Jr, the Wildlife Range & Ag Manager for the Confederated tribes of Warm Springs, says they will also be doing repairs of the whole stretch of highway 26, which is a continued project from last year. On Monday crews started work on the fencing near the Highway 3 intersection with highway 26.

State health officials in Washington and Oregon are recommending the public limit their consumption of sturgeon caught from the lower Columbia River. The Seattle Times reports a health advisory comes from the Washington Department of Health as fish tissue data shows contaminant levels of polychlorinated biphenyls — or PCBs — at levels above Washington state’s screening values. In Washington, the advisory applies to any fish caught in the Columbia River between the Bonneville Dam and the mouth of the Columbia. Officials recommend that most adults should not eat more than eight meals of sturgeon a month, and no more than seven for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children.

In Local Sports: Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball is hosting Corbett today in the start of league action as their game was canceled Monday, today’s game starts at 4:30pm. For Lady Buffs Softball, they will be starting their league action as their Monday game was canceled as well, they will be on the road today to Corbett with their game starting at 4:30pm.