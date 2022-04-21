KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 21, 2022

It’s Madras High School Family Teacher Conferences at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this afternoon 4:30-6:30 pm. This is drop in style – so families can make it in at a time that works best for you.

Today’s fitness class is the Power Lunch hour – it’s strength training, high-intensity interval training and cardio – at the old elementary school gym. Power lunch is also offered on Mondays.

Madras Baseball hosts Gladstone at 4:30 today and Boys’ Tennis hosts Woodburn at 4. Softball plays at Gladstone, while Girls Tennis travels to Woodburn.

Folks are invited to take part in a Earth Day Community Clean Up in Warm Springs tomorrow from 9 to 1:00. All supplies, water, lunch and a raffle will be provided for all volunteers. Meet at the Community Center parking lot.

The Jefferson County Library District and Black Bird Tea Bookstore are hosting a Poetry Jam & Tea tomorrow. Entry is free and you can find more information on the library website at https://www.jcld.org/

The Intertribal Agriculture Council Graduate Fellowship Program is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort. They are seeking graduate students whose research comprises work in Tribal food systems, regenerative agriculture, natural resources, and equity. The Application due date is: April 28th and the application is available online at https://bit.ly/IACINFAS.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in on May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic there are two ways to schedule a medical visit. You can call first thing in the morning for a same day appointment or you can schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. Take time at least once a year to review your insurance coverage. Meet with your insurance agent and make sure you have the right coverage in place to meet your needs. Discuss any upgrades or changes made to the home. Confirm your deductibles and policy limits. And Make sure all the information is still accurate. You can learn more ONLINE