KWSO News for Tue., Apr. 12, 2022

In Warm Springs the Local COVID-19 response team reported to Tribal Council yesterday with their latest recommendations for the Tribes COVID-19 protocols. Tribal Council approved the recommendations and going forward, All doors will be open for public access with no need to sign in or prove they are vaccinated. Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, if temperature exceeds 100.4, individuals should not enter the building. There will be no capacity limits in buildings. Masks will be optional, recommended but not mandatory, however the Health and Wellness clinic has different rules for patient care areas where masks must be worn. Events will not be required to be approved by the COVID team. For Cooks/Servers: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, paper and plastic products are recommended. Cooks/Servers should wear masks and gloves. These recommendations are contingent upon “no outbreak in the community” and will be reviewed over time.

This Thursday is Career Day at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Families are encouraged to talk with your students about career possibilities they are interested in. It’s Career Exploration Spirit Week at the K8 – celebrating by dressing for each day’s theme: Today – Dress in career clothes for the kind of job you want to have some day. Tomorrow dress for success by wearing interview clothes to make a good, professional impression. On Thursday – show your school spirit because it all starts here! Wear your Warm Springs K8 Gear! And on Friday – let’s be college bound with everyone in your favorite college colors or attire.

In Warm Springs, the restoration management crew just started this week and they are repairing all of their administrative fencing for the main highway. Austin Smith Jr, the Wildlife Range & Ag Manager for the Confederated tribes of Warm Springs, says they will also be doing repairs of the whole stretch of highway 26, which is a continued project from last year. Yesterday crews had started work on the fencing near the Highway 3 intersection with highway 26.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Boys baseball and girls softball games were canceled yesterday as inclement weather had closed all Portland Public schools yesterday. There hasn’t been any update on if or when the league contests would be rescheduled. Next up for the Buff Boys Baseball is a visit from Corbett tomorrow with game time starting at 4:30pm. For Lady Buffs Softball, they will be on the road tomorrow to Corbett with their game starting at 4:30pm. The Lady Buffs Varsity Tennis is hosting Stayton today with Matches starting at 4pm. Varsity Track and Field is on the road to Gladstone to face off against Gladstone and Molalla, the meet is scheduled to start at 3:30pm. The Warm Springs K-8 Academy had a Track meet scheduled for today, but has been canceled, there is practice today for the track team. For the Warm Springs Nation Little League, the Minor Boys were scheduled to have a game today, but due to inclement weather in Sister’s, there game has been canceled. With the game canceled, coaches want the minor boys ready for practice today. Minor girls were scheduled to have a game in Madras today, but that game has been canceled as well. Contact your coach if you have questions.