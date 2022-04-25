KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 26, 2022

At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic there are two ways to schedule a medical visit. You can call first thing in the morning for a same day appointment or you can schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is having a Pop-Up Wills Clinic today from 9-11:30am at the Community Action Team office. Appointments are required. To schedule call 971-703-7107. NAPOLS is a non-profit law firm that offers free civil legal services, in specialized areas, to income-eligible tribal members.

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Friday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

e-checkup assessments are now being done in Warm Springs as part of a Jefferson County Broadband Planning Grant. The assessment is online and takes about 20 minutes to complete with questions about how you connect to the internet, how you use that connection and what you could do if you had a more robust internet connection. Data is being collected and will be shared with the County as well as with Warm Springs Telecom. There is an Assessment for HOME and also an Assessment for BUSINESS. Please take time to participate today.

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives will be Saturday May 7th starting at 8am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option. You can register ONLINE . For more information you can email r.thomas@wstribes.org.

A Round Dance will take place on Saturday May 7th at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair. If you have questions, contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday May 7th at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

The Oregon Primary Election is May 17th. On the local ballot for Jefferson County Residents are contests for 2 County Commissioner seats and the Jefferson County Sheriff. The voter registration deadline is today for the May election. You can register ONLINE

We all can play a role in making our community a better place for children and families. Research shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and positive outcomes for children, young people, and families increase. Protective factors are the strengths and resources families draw on during difficult times to shield them from life’s stresses. Some major protective factors include knowledge of parenting and child development, parental resilience, social connections and concrete supports, such as housing and food security. You can make a difference for a child by providing protective factors for youth.