KWSO News for Tue., Apr. 26, 2022

In the latest COVID-19 Update from the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, cases continue to be low. For the week of April 18th through the 22nd there were 36 tests administered with no positives and one positive reported by an outside facility with one person recovering at home. Reporting of COVID-19 numbers will be going to monthly or as needed/requested. With the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being lifted, business is getting back to regular business operations, and Warm Springs Housing Authority has begun to review all accounts. They are activating the collection process as it has been dormant since the beginning of the pandemic. Warm Springs Housing Authority Tenants and Previous tenants can contact Krysta Rhoan, Collections Officer or your respective Resident Service Specialist if you have a delinquent account, so that you can make payment arrangements that satisfy your account. If you have any questions, you can contact the Warm Springs Housing Authority at 541-553-3250.

The Madras Aquatic Center has recently informed the public that they are going to be holding a lifeguard certification class for potential new hires. Job applicants have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification and receive an employment offer conditional upon their passing a background check, drug-screening and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course. Registration for the lifeguard certification class is open until May 7th. For these classes, they have Interview and Prerequisite classes scheduled for April 30th 8am-10:30am and May 7th 8am-10:30am. The Class dates will begin on May 10th, with a total of 6 classes. If certified and hired, they will receive back pay for 30 hours of lifeguard certification.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration has awarded a Broadband Planning Grant to Jefferson County to develop a broadband plan that will provide a strategic roadmap in updating the broadband system in the County and also including the Warm Springs Reservation. There are two echeckup assessments, one for residents and one for businesses. The assessment has the support of Warm Springs Telecom with the data collection that results, made available to the Tribes – as well as to Jefferson County. Michael Curri is president of the Strategic Networks Group who have been tasked with carrying out this assessment for Jefferson County and Warm Springs. “How are they connected, how are they using the connection and how do they benefit from that connection. And there is over 140 metrics and indicators that we collect so it is really granular and does take about 20-25 minutes to complete the assessment. But there is a reason for every question we ask. Because it is not just about the actual connection to the internet but what could and should they be doing online. Because that’s what the economic development and quality of life benefits are what we are able to analyze and recommendations for gaps that we see and here is what we could do to help Households or businesses fully benefit.” You can find the links to the assessments on our website in today’s news as well as in our events and opportunities tab. Survey Link

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League had the Major Boys Baseball on the road to take on the Jefferson County Pirates yesterday. The Lil Bucks had great pitching on the mound as Jesiah Johnson struck out 11 batters and Keadyn Jensen had a few overthrows at catcher, but kept control behind the plate. Daniel Arce had a monster hit that almost cleared the fence and the Lil Bucks came home with a 7-3 victory. The Major girls softball was in action yesterday as they hosted Madras and fell 12-7. In Warm Springs Nation Little League Action today, the Minor Boys Red Chiefs team is hosting the Giants, their game time is 6pm. The Junior Boys baseball is also in action as they host the Jefferson County Dodgers, their game time is at 6pm as well. The Madras High School Lady Buffs Softball hosted Molalla in league action yesterday. In the Coaches report, Hope King had a great game on the mound as she dominated the Molalla hitters through 3 innings, facing 10 batters and allowing no hits or runs while striking out 5 batters. Marilyn Tom had a great game behind the plate, but also had a great game on the base paths as she was walked 3 times, stole 3 bases, including home. The game ended after 4 innings as the Lady Buffs trampled Molalla 17-2. Next up, the Lady Buffs travel to Molalla tomorrow with game time at 4:30pm. Buff Boys baseball was in action yesterday as well as they hosted Molalla in League action, they came away with the victory 12-0 and will face off against Molalla again tomorrow, going on the road to Molalla with game starting at 4:30pm.

