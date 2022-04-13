KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 13, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council has adopted new COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities and Programs. All Tribal Building doors will be open for public access and there is no need to sign in or show proof of vaccination. Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, and any temperature over 100.4 means that person cannot enter the building. Masks are still recommended but are not mandatory except where required for patient care areas where masks must be worn. Local COVID-19 data will be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge.

This week is Career Exploration Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy with themed attire each day.

Today is “dress for success” by wearing interview clothes to make a good, professional impression.

Tomorrow – show your school spirit by wearing your K8 Eagles gear because education can lead you anywhere.

Friday – is college day so wear something from your favorite college or your favorite college colors.

Tomorrow is Career Day at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy so families are encouraged to talk with your Middle School Youth about careers they are thinking about.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: zucchini lasagna, lemon asparagus, garlic bread and fruit.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is available online at W S N L L dot ORG. Games have begun so they need to make sure all players are registered. If you have questions about getting your youth on a team – call 541-340-1794.

Madras High School Varsity Baseball hosts Corbett today. Softball travels to Corbett. Both games start at 4:30.

The Warm Springs Easter Goodies Drive-Thru event is this Friday from 11am to 2pm in the Community Center parking lot. Parents and Guardians can pick up Easter treats, supplies and food boxes and plan your own family Easter weekend activities.

The Warm Springs Easter Egg Art Contest is accepting submissions through this Sunday. Eggs can be a real or plastic, decorated with any materials you choose. Judging will be done on Facebook . Make a post with your Egg Art and include your name, age and the hashtag CTWS Easter Egg Art (#CTWSeastereggart). A raffle for all participants is planned for April 18th. This is for kids age 5 and over. Remember, you have until midnight on Easter Sunday to make your submission post on Facebook.

Warm Springs Construction has resumed work on the Pedestrian Safety project along Highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Current work being done is the installation of light pole bases along the west side of a new curb and sidewalk on the west side of Highway 3. That will be followed by curb & sidewalk construction and then installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays for another six weeks or two months depending on weather. Final Paving is scheduled to follow in June.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. You can build your home inventory by taking photos of each room in your home and writing down a description of each item. You can learn more ONLINE

The deadline to file state and federal personal income tax returns—is next Monday, April 18th. The Oregon Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that e-filing is the fastest way to get your tax refund. Learn more at IRS dot GOV.

Friends of the Gorge and the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network are hosting a special webinar this Thursday (4/14/22) about Climate Change in the Columbia River Gorge. You can learn more and sign up ONLINE

Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday May 7th at 6pm at the Community Center Pavillion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.