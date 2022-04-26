KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 27, 2022

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – the CTWS vs. USA Settlement Approval Agreement and an Opioid Case Action Item.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in on May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies and fruit.

Madras Softball will host Molalla today at 4:30 and Track & Field is hosting a meet today. Baseball travels to Molalla.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings are now open to the public with no need to sign in or show proof of vaccination. Temperature checks will continue and any temperature over 100.4 means that person cannot enter. Masks are still recommended but are not mandatory except in patient care areas. Local COVID-19 data will continue to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday and at Fire Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the fire hall, after hours and on the weekend. You can also order free test kits online from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

A presentation by Native Authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day will be held on Saturday May 7th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This event is part of “A Novel Idea 2022” and is brought to you by the Deschutes Public Library and the Jefferson County Library District. The event is free but you do need a ticket. You can get one ONLINE.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to www.jcld.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has begun reviewing accounts and will resume the collection process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. Anyone with a delinquent account should contact Collections Officer Krysta Rhoan or your Resident Service Specialist as soon as possible to make payment arrangements.

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans. Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert is a special exhibit that is on display now into July at the High Desert Museum in Bend