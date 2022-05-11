KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 11, 2022

Senior Lunch is cancelled today so there will not be any meal delivery or pick up. They will resume meal service on Friday.

A broadband information session is set for this afternoon from 4-6pm at the old elementary school gym. Attendees will be entered in to gift card drawings.

Today in MHS Sports – Baseball hosts Molalla at 4:30 while Softball plays at Molalla.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome next Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow, and the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo will not be held this year. The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd. The Museum at Warm Springs will open their new exhibit “Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” on Thursday June 23rd. There will be a parade on Saturday June 25th to honor Veterans. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more information. The Pi-Ume-Sha Committee does encourage folks to follow the parade with some fun time drumming and dancing at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. If you or your organization has something planned for that weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.

COCC, Youth Career Connect and Wahoo Films have partnered to offer a paid internship in video production to college-age students in Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties. The deadline to apply is May 23rd, and the internship will run through the summer. Learn more online at Youth Career Connect dot ORG.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324. For more details on requirements call 541-553-3324.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. You can build your home inventory by taking photos of each room in your home and writing down a description of each item. You can learn more ONLINE

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The show brings together twelve contemporary Native American visual artists who reclaim their right to represent their identities as Native Americans. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museum at warmsprings dot org.

May 17th is Election Day in Oregon. This year – postmarks count for ballots as long as they are postmarked by 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the post office will postmark mail until 4:30 sharp. Ballots can also be placed in official drop boxes anywhere in the state. In Warm Springs there is a ballot box on Campus across the street from the Post Office and also in Simnasho in the Three Warriors Parking Lot.