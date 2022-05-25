KWSO News for Wed., May 25, 2022

An announcement released Monday afternoon shares that the Warm Springs Tribal Council by motion, decided to compensate each tribal employee with a one-time payment from the ARPA funds. This employee incentive and retention payment of $1200 minus taxes includes full-time, part-time, limited duration, temporary, and committees and will be included on the next paycheck on June 3, 2022. The incentive is also extended to the 56 job vacancies that are currently posted through the Human Resources Department and employees who are hired on in any of these 56 job vacancies will be compensated after 90 days. If you currently serve on a committee and are an employee of the tribe, you will only be paid one payment for service to both positions.

After nearly two years of not holding the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp due to the pandemic, it is set to make its comeback this year. The camp will be held on August 22nd-26th at Camp Namanu in Sandy and will be hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If your student wants to learn about the science of salmon, know more about the tribal salmon culture or help with a stream restoration project, Salmon camp is the place to do it. Five students from each CRITFC member tribe will be selected entering grade 6-8 grade. Salmon camp is free but space is limited and the participants are selected through an application process. Applications must be received by June 17th, all meals and lodging are included and a stipend will be provided upon successful completion of the program. A link to the application is available here --> SALMON CAMP

The National Indian Education Association (NIEA) will be holding its 53rd Annual Convention and Trade Show in Oklahoma City, OK from October 5th-8th. The Jefferson County 509J School District will be sponsoring up to four students to attend this year’s NIEA Conference and those students must be in grades 10, 11 and 12 during the 22-23 school year to apply. The theme of this year’s convention will be Education Sovereignty, Our Choice and this convention brings together partners, stakeholders, tribal leaders, educators, teachers, parents and community members to impact the future of Native education. They will be offering Advocacy/Empowerment, College & Career readiness, and Wellbeing/Mindfulness programming and access to colleges and universities at the Annual Trade show. Student’s applications are due by this Friday May 27th. Click this LINK to apply.

An outbreak of Salmonella linked to a Lexington, Ky., manufacturing facility is resulting in the recall of multiple Jif peanut butter products. As reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for the popular peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall on Friday. They said the peanut butter it is recalling was distributed in retail stores and other outlets throughout the country and includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties along with many others. The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 and include the numbers 425 for the 5th-7th digits. This information is usually printed on the back label of the jar. Currently 14 people have reported illnesses and two of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations. If you happen to have a jar included in the recall, you should throw it away immediately and wash and sanitize any surfaces or containers that might have come into contact with the peanut butter.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League had a few games in action yesterday! The Rookies Red team played the Rookies Blue team and in a high scoring game, the Rookies red team prevailed with the victory by 1 run. The Minor Baseball chiefs hosted Sisters 2 and came away with a shutout victory 11-0, behind the strong pitching of Calvin Williams Jr and his 12 strikeout no hit game. The Major Baseball Lil Bucks hosted the Bend South Orioles and with a 9 strikeout pitching performance from Warrian Graybael, they defeated the Orioles 8-1. In action today, the Major Softball team is traveling to bend for a 6pm game, the Minor Softball team is hosting the JC Rockies at 6pm and the Junior Baseball Springers are hosting the JC Braves at 6pm as well. In MHS Sports: The Tri-Valley Baseball All League Selections are in, The Pitcher of the Year goes to North Marion Senior Hunter Hansen, The Co-Players of the Year are North Marion Junior Rex DeAngelis and North Marion Senior Evan Holman, the Coach of the Year goes to Randy Brack from North Marion. From Madras, Junior Ayden Holcomb is a First Team Pitcher, Senior Ethan Graeme and Junior Connor Flu are First Team Infielders, Sophomore Noah Vibbert is a First Team Outfielder, Junior Dru Boyle is a Second Team Outfielder and Senior TJ Stout is an Honorable Mention Pitcher. The Buff Boys are in playoff action as they are on the road to Number 1 seed Banks today. Coach Jerry Shaw talks about how talented he thinks this team is. “I told these guys at the beginning of the year that we are talented enough to be a playoff team, they proved me right. But I also told them when we made it, when we clinched that they are talented enough that I feel like we have the talent to get past the round of 16, we could get into the quarterfinals with this roster if we come out and pitch and hit and play defense.” The first pitch today will be at 5pm and the game will be broadcast on KWSO. Should the Buff Boys win today, they would advance in the bracket and have a game this Friday.

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, click Play below:

PLAY