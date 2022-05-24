KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 25, 2022

Today is the Warm Springs K-8 Spring Music Program, Tomorrow is the Native Language Showcase and Friday it’s the 4th grade Seeds of Discovery Field Trip. The Spring Concert today will feature 1st, 3rd, select 5th graders and middle school band and will be open to watch on Facebook Live from 2:45-3:15pm.

Power Lunch fitness classes with Jennifer Robbins are every Monday and Wednesday at 12:10 at the old elementary gym. When you take park in any ten fitness classes you will earn an incentive! Participants can pick up a punch card at class. There’s no time limit, just make it to 10 classes.

There are no senior meals this week, the Senior Program is closed for training.

Madras High School heads to Banks today for an OSAA Baseball State Playoff Game. The team will leave MHS with a police escort at 10am. Game time is 5:00. For anyone attending the game, remember that tickets can be purchased online. And, KWSO will broadcast the game. Listen on 91.9fm, on KWSO.org and using the KWSO app.

Today is the deadline to sign up for a Wildland Firefighter Certification Course being offered June 13th thru June 17th for young adults ages 18-26. The class will be held in Bend at Central Oregon Worksource. Training and Certificates are being provided by the Forest Service and there will be interviews with firefighting companies at the end of the course.

At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic there are two ways to schedule a medical visit. You can call first thing in the morning for a same day appointment or you can schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow at lunchtime and also afterschool in Mr. Jones Classroom. They will have lunch, snacks and raffle prizes.

The Jefferson County School District will be sponsoring up to 4 students to attend this year’s National Indian Education Association Conference in Oklahoma City this October. Students who will be in 10th, 11th or 12th grades this fall can apply on the school district website. The deadline to apply is this Friday.

KWSO is advertising for a Multimedia Journalist. See the job description and apply on the CTWS job opportunities page. The application deadline has been extended. If you have any questions about this position, contact Sue Matters at the Media Center.

Tananawit, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hiring for an Executive Director. Get the job description and link to apply on their Facebook page or email warmspringsartists@gmail.com. Resumes and cover letters need to be received by May 31st.

The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes begin June 2. Classes will be Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Preparedness Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. There is a discount for those who register by June 6th and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The Boys & Girls Club of Oregon will begin their summer program on Monday June 13th. Club House will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Families do need to register for the summer program and pay a $25 fee per youth. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith. The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is located at the K8 Academy.