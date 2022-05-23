KWSO News for Mon., May 23, 2022

After nearly two years of not holding the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp due to the pandemic, it is set to make its comeback this year. The camp will be held on August 22nd-26th at Camp Namanu in Sandy and will be hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If your student wants to learn about the science of salmon, know more about the tribal salmon culture or help with a stream restoration project, Salmon camp is the place to do it. Five students from each CRITFC member tribe will be selected entering grade 6-8 grade. Salmon camp is free but space is limited and the participants are selected through an application process. Applications must be received by June 17th, all meals and lodging are included and a stipend will be provided upon successful completion of the program. A link to the application is posted here…SALMON CAMP

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will again receive emergency allotments in June. The Federal Government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020 which gives SNAP recipients additional support. The emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for June, Oregon will also be able to issue them in July, however the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. Claire Seguin, deputy director of the Oregon Dept. of Human Services Self-Sufficiency Programs said “We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough health food for themselves and their families, we also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs” Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.

An outbreak of Salmonella linked to a Lexington, Ky., manufacturing facility is resulting in the recall of multiple Jif peanut butter products. As reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for the popular peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall on Friday. They said the peanut butter it is recalling was distributed in retail stores and other outlets throughout the country and includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties along with many others. The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 and include the numbers 425 for the 5th-7th digits. This information is usually printed on the back label of the jar. Currently 14 people have reported illnesses and two of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations. If you happen to have a jar included in the recall, you should throw it away immediately and wash and sanitize any surfaces or containers that might have come into contact with the peanut butter.

The City of Bend says a new state grant will go toward building a control tower at its municipal airport. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports: “No airlines fly there, but the airport in Bend is the third busiest public airport in the state, when measured by takeoffs and landings. And it’s the busiest one without an air traffic control tower. Bend Airport manager Tracy Williams says hundreds of planes take off or land each day without the benefit of air traffic controllers. Tracy Williams: “Air traffic control towers help expedite air traffic, provide for safe separation of aircraft operating in the area and on the ground.” The $4.8 million state grant will cover about two-thirds of the cost of the tower. If the city can secure federal funding, the project could be done by 2025. I’m Chris Lehman reporting.”

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League had a couple of games Friday as the Minor Softball team was on the road to Bend South, they came home with a close loss 10-9. The Major Girls hosted Sisters and in a high scoring game, they got the victory 16-11. On Saturday the Minor Baseball Chiefs were hosting Sisters, in the bottom of the 5th inning, the outlaws had a lead over the Chiefs 6-1, but the Chiefs rallied back, scored 5 runs and ended the game with a 6-6 tie. In MHS Sports: the Lady Buffs Softball was on the road in a Play-in Game against Marshfield on Saturday, unfortunately they came home with a 7-4 loss. Great Season Lady Buffs. The Buff Boys Baseball Hosted Elmira/Triangle Lake on Saturday in Play-in action for the 4A state Playoffs. After a scoreless first inning, the Falcons of Elmira got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 4 runs as Starting pitcher Ayden Holcomb allowed 4 hits and a walk, while also striking out 3 in the 2 innings. The Buffs then took over and scored 11 runs over 5 innings, while holding the Falcons scoreless with strong Pitching from Dru Boyle to get the win and advance to the Bracket 11-4. Coach Jerry Shaw talks about how they rebounded after allowing those 4 runs… ”We’re a team, we try to just stay even keeled no matter what. It wasn’t a bunch of errors, it was just, we’re trying to find the strike zone, Ayden was money all season today he just, for whatever reason the velocity wasn’t there. You know not being able to hit your spots have you elevate the ball lets them hit the ball harder then they normally would on you. So we just talked and just said hey we’ve been here before, we did it against Molalla, we did it against Estacada in the two must win games, the guys are used to working back from a deficit. So I just reminded them of that, just said hey, keep chipping away stay true to us, play for each other and good things will happen, start hitting the ball hard and it worked out in our favor. We came in in that half inning and guys finally started hitting the ball and it takes one big hit for us.” Next up for the Buff Boys is a trip to #1 seed Banks this Wednesday and Coach Shaw expressed that he believes if they show up, hitting fielding and pitching like they are capable of, they’ll move on to the Quarterfinals. First pitch is 5pm.

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, click on Play below:

PLAY