KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 12, 2022

At the Warm Springs K8 the Spring Book Fair finishes up tomorrow. And just a reminder that Kindergarten thru 5th grade students will be doing DIBELS Reading Testing thru next week.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

Today’s fitness class is the Power Lunch hour – it’s strength training, high-intensity interval training and cardio – at the old elementary school gym. Power lunch is also offered on Mondays.

Madras softball is hosting a 4:30 game vs. Estacada today. Baseball will also be playing Estacada at home at 5.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service ONLINE. After you turn in a report they may contact you for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.

Central Oregon Community College will allow in-district, class of ‘22 grads to try a college class for free in summer term. Registration for new COCC students runs thru June 12. Visit the COCC website for more information

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby that will be held on Saturday May 28th from 9am-11am. The 4-H team will provide fishing poles check-in and check-out, help bait and tie hooks. They’ll also provide fish cleaning for a fee to raise funds for their club. The Boy Scouts plan to provide educational displays about fish and fish habitat. The 4-H club is reaching out to the community to help provide prizes for the derby. The Jefferson County fish pond is available for youth ages 17 and younger. For those ages 14-17, they must have a valid fishing license.

COCC’s Madras campus will have its 10-year anniversary celebration this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast, held for the first time at the Madras site. The events will feature guest speakers, a traditional salmon bake, a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors. It’s free and open to the public.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.