KWSO News for Thu., May 12, 2022

The Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has announced it is advertising for many positions on different committees for the Warm Springs Community. The committees are the Culture and Heritage Committee, the Education Committee, the Health & Welfare committee, the Land Use Planning committee, Range, Irrigation and Agriculture committee, the Timber committee and the Fish & Wildlife (On and Off reservation) committee. These committees do have their own qualifications and duties to serve on each and Letters of Interest and Resumes’ can be dropped off at Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by Mail to: CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Interested applicants must also submit to a criminal background check and return signed forms to the management office. Tribal Council is still reviewing Tribal Committee’s, whether they will still separate as listed, combine committee’s-pending charter, ordinance and resolution that each committee follows/directives. The full list of committee’s and their requirements is in this link 29th TC Committee Ads – 5.11.2022

The annual Salmon Run returns for its nineteenth year on Thursday (5/12). The run is organized by a variety of tribes along the Klamath River. It’s a way to bring awareness to the health of the waterway and its declining salmon population. The event begins at the ocean, and participants run on foot nearly three hundred miles to the river’s origin north of Klamath Falls. Annelia [ANNA-leah] Hillman is an organizer and Yurok tribal member. “It’s a family affair. So it’s really a great feeling of community, of solidarity, and prayerfulness of our salmon and our river and caring for it.” Salmon have been unable to migrate up the Klamath River and spawn due to a series of dams. Now, tribes are celebrating the planned removal of four dams on the river that could start as soon as next year. It will be the biggest dam removal in United States history. About three hundred people will participate in the four-day run, which is held as a relay.

This spring has been cool and wet across Oregon, alleviating dry conditions and raising water levels in reservoirs. But [as KLCC’s Brian Bull reports,] this does not end the drought by any stretch. “National Weather Service data shows April’s precipitation for the state was heavy, and for areas like Portland and Eugene, the highest amount since 2019. Larry O’Neill is an associate professor in Oregon State University’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, and the state climatologist. He says even with April’s showers, drought conditions are far from over. Larry O’Neill: “So we’ve got a large area in Central Oregon that’s in D-4, or exceptional drought. That’s the worst drought level and reserved only for the most historically significant droughts that we have. And in that place, we would need something like about 200 to 300 percent of normal precipitation within the next six months to bring that drought index back into normal category.” O’Neill said if there’s a good monsoon season later this year, it could help offset some drought conditions. He shared his remarks at an OSU media webinar. I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

This summer, the endangered Oregon Coast Coho [koe-hoe] salmon will get some help from allies…in a helicopter. KLCC’s Brian Bull explains. “In late summer, a helicopter will lower over 200 trees into Deadwood Creek, McLeod Creek, and Condon Creek. The idea is to create “complexity” in waterways affected by 150 years’ worth of development and logging, in order to help Coho salmon spawn and thrive. Caleb Mentzer is a project manager with the Siuslaw Watershed Council, that’s carrying out the operation. Calbe Mentzer: “Root wads is something we’d really, really, love to see. You can kinda visualize how much complexities’ around that root wad, and how a little juvenile coho could use that as a really really, great…what we call “fish hotels.” Because they can hang out in that one root wad, and it provides them shelter from predators, it provides them food, in terms of things falling down, of the log.” A 417-thousand dollar grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board is funding the effort. Mentzer says the schedule might be pushed back if the helicopter needs to be used for firefighting. I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

In Local Sports: the Warm Springs Nation Little League has games scheduled for today, the Warm Springs rookies have separated in to two teams and will square off against each other at home tonight at 5:15pm. Junior Softball is hosting Bend North at 6pm and Junior Baseball Springers are hosting the JC Braves at 6pm. Madras High School Buff boys hosted Molalla yesterday in their Senior recognition game and came away with a 10-5 victory, today they host Estacada whom they’ve split their first two games against each other. The buffs are looking to end the regular season with a win as they currently sit at 3rd in the Tri-Valley Conference behind North Marion and Gladstone. With a win, they would secure a first round appearance in the Playoffs. First pitch is at 3pm. Lady Buffs softball is hosting Estacada today as they look to finish strong as they dropped their two previous games to the Lady Rangers by scores of 19-2 and 20-5. Estacada is in first place in the Tri-Valley Conference and the Lady Buffs are trying to hold their spot at 2nd as they square off against Estacada and then have a double header tomorrow against 3rd place Corbett who has handed Estacada their only 2 league losses this season. First pitch today is at 4:30pm.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, click on Play below:

PLAY