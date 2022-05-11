KWSO News for Wed., May 11, 2022

As the spread of the COVID-19 virus has slowed and mandates have been lifted, it is still recommended to avoid large gatherings and to take other precautions as we navigate our way through the pandemic. It is recommended that if you are having respiratory illness symptoms, and test positive, it might be advised to get treatment especially if you are at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. They would like you to test as soon as possible after your symptoms start and if you test is positive, contact your healthcare provider. Treatment must be started in the first few days after symptoms begin to be effective, so don’t delay. Home test kits are available at Emergency Management Monday through Friday during normal business hours and at Fire & Safety and the Simnasho Fire Hall after hours and on weekends.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration has awarded a Broadband Planning Grant to Jefferson County to develop a broadband plan that will provide a strategic roadmap in updating the broadband system in the County and also including the Warm Springs Reservation. The assessment has the support of Warm Springs Telecom with the data collection that results, made available to the Tribes – as well as to Jefferson County. Michael Curri is president of the Strategic Networks Group who has been tasked with carrying out this assessment for Jefferson County and Warm Springs. “How are they connected, how are they using the connection and how do they benefit from that connection. And there is over 140 metrics and indicators that we collect so it is really granular and does take about 20-25 minutes to complete the assessment. But there is a reason for every question we ask. Because it is not just about the actual connection to the internet but what could and should they be doing online. Because that’s what the economic development and quality of life benefits are what we are able to analyze and recommendations for gaps that we see and here is what we could do to help Households or businesses fully benefit.” There is a Broadband Information session being held today from 4-6pm at Old Elementary School Gym. You can stop by and get your questions about broadband answered, attendees will be entered into multiple onsite drawings for a gift card

The Jefferson County School District 509-J Superintendent Jay Mathisen announced on Monday that the school district is getting three new principals for the Madras High School, Bridges High School and 509-J Online. Tony Summers will become the Principal for the Madras High School and he brings a wealth of experience in k-12 education as he was previously the principal for the Anadarko High School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Jessica Swagger will be the Principal for Bridges high school and she is currently serving as a school counselor at Madras High School. She came to the JCSD in 2007, spending several years teaching Language Arts before shifting to school counselor at Bridges High School. Katie Boyle will be the Principal for 509-J Online, she is currently the Assistant Principal for Bridges High School and 509-J Online. She also serves as the Program Director for JCSD 509-J’s after school program, the 21st Century Community Learning Center.

Gas prices have reached another record high in Oregon, according to Triple-A. Average prices last week were four dollars and 85 cents a gallon. Triple-A’s Marie Dodds says with a 16-cent per gallon rise in the price last week, it’s very possible Oregon will see an average of five-dollars-a-gallon by the beginning of summer. But she says unlike during a short-term situation such as a pipeline outage or hurricane, the war in Ukraine makes it hard to know what will happen next. “On top of the heartbreak and the tragedy going on in that nation, it is just impossible to try to predict how long the conflict might last, and what lasting impact it’s going to have on crude oil prices.” Only 4 states have higher average prices than Oregon. The states with higher prices include Washington and California. The national average is $4.37/gallon.

In Local Sports: Warm Springs Nation Little League was in action yesterday! The Warm Springs Rookies traveled to Madras to play the Mariners and had some good play and a really close game. The Lil bucks were on the road to Bend South and battled against the Orioles. After a good game of hitting they came home with the victory 16-10. Minor Baseball Blue Chiefs hosted the JC Braves and got the win with a 10-5 victory. The Junior Baseball Springers hosted Crook County 2 yesterday and after a hard fought pitching battle, they fell 6-5. The Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball traveled to North Marion yesterday and had a rough outing as they went down 4-0 by the end of the 2nd inning. North Marion pitched a good game, holding Madras to 1 hit and 1 run as they took down the Buffaloes 9-1. Next up for the Madras, they are hosting Molalla today and it is the Senior Recognition Game, they will honor Senior Players starting at 4pm, with first pitch at 4:30pm. Lady Buff’s softball is back in action today as they are on the road to Molalla, their first pitch is at 5pm.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Click on Play Below:

