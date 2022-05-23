KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 24, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes an update from the Jefferson County 509-J superintendent and a discussion about the Memorandum of Understanding.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Food Bank hours are Monday thru Friday 9am-4pm (closed in the noon hour) The food bank is located at the Commodities Building in the Industrial Park.

There’s Yoga Class every Tuesday and Thursday in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym. Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge. You can get a punch card from class and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes with Jennifer.

Testing continues this week at the Warm Springs K8 for 3rd thru 8th grade classes. Tomorrow is the Spring Music Program, Thursday is the Native Language Showcase and Friday it’s the 4th grade Seeds of Discovery Field Trip.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission CRITFC’s Salmon Camp is back this year and will be hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt. Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy, August 22nd- August 26th. More information and the application are available on the CRITFC website. Applications are due June 17th and five students from each member tribe will be selected. Students entering 6-8 grades are eligible.

KWSO is advertising for a Multimedia Journalist. The position requires excellent writing and reading skills and knowledge of digital audio editing. See the job description and apply on CTWS job opportunities page. Applications will be accepted until this Friday.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on all Tribal Council Committees until July 11th. Letters of interest and resumes should be dropped off at the Tribal Administration building addressed to the Secretary Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761. A criminal background check is required. Committees include: “Culture & Heritage”, “Education”, “Health & Welfare”, “Land Use Planning”, “Range, Irrigation & Agriculture”, “Timber”, “Fish and Wildlife On and Off Reservation.”