KWSO News for Tue., May 24, 2022

An announcement released yesterday afternoon shares that the Warm Springs Tribal Council by motion, decided to compensate each tribal employee with a one-time payment from the ARPA funds. This employee incentive and retention payment of $1200 minus taxes includes full-time, part-time, limited duration, temporary, and committees and will be included on the next paycheck on June 3, 2022. The incentive is also extended to the 56 job vacancies that are currently posted through the Human Resources Department and employees who are hired on in any of these 56 job vacancies will be compensated after 90 days. If you currently serve on a committee and are an employee of the tribe, you will only be paid one payment for service to both positions.

The National Indian Education Association (NIEA) will be holding its 53rd Annual Convention and Trade Show in Oklahoma City, OK from October 5th-8th. The Jefferson County 509J School District will be sponsoring up to four students to attend this year’s NIEA Conference and those students must be in grades 10, 11 and 12 during the 22-23 school year to apply. The theme of this year’s convention will be Education Sovereignty, Our Choice and this convention brings together partners, stakeholders, tribal leaders, educators, teachers, parents and community members to impact the future of Native education. They will be offering Advocacy/Empowerment, College & Career readiness, and Wellbeing/Mindfulness programming and access to colleges and universities at the Annual Trade show. Student’s applications are due by this Friday May 27th. To Apply click on this LINK

In a recent news release, the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is hosting a virtual public comment hearing today at 6pm, providing PacifiCorp customers an opportunity to speak directly to the Commissioners about the utility’s proposed increase to electricity rates. PacifiCorp is asking for an increase in its general rates of approximately $84.4 Million or 6.8%, which would impact customer rated differently depending on usage and Customer type. PacifiCorp identifies several factors driving the proposed rate increase, including its plan to close coal plants and transition to more renewable sources of energy. The company also points to increased costs associated with its vegetation management programs and expansion of its wildfire mitigation programs. PacifiCorp’s general rate change request is undergoing a nearly year-long review and will be fully investigated on behalf of electricity customers by the PUC, the Oregon Citizens Utility Board, the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers and others. This public comment hearing is part of that investigation which will conclude in December when the Commissioners rule on the request. New rates if approved are expected to go into effect January 1st, 2023. If you’d like to participate in the hearing, click on the ZOOM LINK.

On Sunday Afternoon, Bend Police were informed that a community member had received a call from someone purporting to be Bend Police Officer Andrew Davis. The caller identified himself as a detective, provided an incorrect badge number and claimed he had a subpoena preventing the community member from leaving the country. The community member became suspicious and a coworker contacted Bend Police to verify the contents of the call. In a news release from the Bend Police Dept., since that first reported call, they have received additional calls from concerned community members regarding suspicious phone calls from a scammer pretending to be Officer Davis. Bend Police would like to remind the public that they will never ask for money to clear up a legal matter and community members should be suspicious of any situation which an unfamiliar person asks for money or personal information over the telephone. Do not provide personal information or financial details to companies or callers you don’t know. If you receive a call from someone purporting to be a Bend Police Officer and are unsure of the call’s veracity, you should hang up and call nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 to verify the caller’s identity.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League has games today as the Major Baseball Lil Bucks host the Bend South Orioles at 5:30pm, Minor Baseball Chiefs host Sisters at 6pm and the Rookies red and blue will play each other at 6pm. Don’t forget, the MHS Baseball team is in Playoff action tomorrow as they are traveling to Banks for first round action, first pitch is at 5pm. The 2022 Tri-Valley Softball All-League Selections are in, The Pitcher of the Year is Estacada Senior Isabella Us-Zapata, the Player of the Year is Estacada Senior Emilee Ramirez and Coach of the Year is Estacada’s Mike Clark. From Madras, Junior Hope King was selected as a First Team Pitcher, Junior Natalie Lockey was selected as a First Team Infielder, Sophomore Lily Moses was selected as a First Team Outfielder, Sophomore Valerie Alonso was selected as a Second Team Catcher, Senior Hailey Cochran was selected as a Second Team Outfielder and Senior Marilyn Tom was selected as a Second Team Utility Player. Congratulations to Lady Buffs Softball and the Student/Athletes recognized in the All League Selections.

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, click PLAY below:

PLAY