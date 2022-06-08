KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 9, 2022

Today is the last day of school for Jefferson County 509J schools! The end of the school year powwow is at noon today at the K8 football field. The warm Springs K8 Academy recognizes that many families have suffered losses recently and they mean no disrespect by holding the powwow. The event was scheduled for the end of the school year and so they will carry-on. There will be a moment to recognize those who have lost someone and acknowledge those families that are absent.

There’s Yoga Strong class today at 12:10 at the old elementary school gym.

A Job Fair for positions with Mt. Hood Ski Bowl, Mt. Hood Management, Lake Simtustus Resort & Marina and Pelton Park, will start at 10:00 this morning at the Higher Education Building Computer Lab. You should bring 2 pieces of ID or a passport for hire packets. You must be 14 or older. If you can’t make it today and want more information contact Julie Lee, Human Resources Manager at Mt. Hood Skibowl Winter & Summer Resort, at (503) 272- 3206, extension 1106, or email julie.lee@skibowl.com

It’s the Madras 1st Thursday Downtown event today from 5-8pm featuring vendors, music & activity.

The COCC STRIVE program is a summer program for Native American high school students that introduces participants to the college experience through academic, leadership and cultural activities. This year’s program will run Tuesday, June 21st- Friday, June 24th. The deadline to sign up has been extended to this Friday. You can apply at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/multicultural/native-college-prep/strive-application.aspx

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now mostly moved into the new part of their building. The addition is where the receptionist is located, so the public can use the new Southern entrance. The drive thru is now open as well.

This week is your last chance to complete an eCheckUp Assessment to give your input on internet connectivity here in Warm Springs. Here are the links: HOME – https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_byLlzb6dYfHKY5w?Q_CHL=qr & BUSINESS- https://sngroup.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_efVTbfgkkIVACeW?Q_CHL=qr

A Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs is this Saturday at Fire & Safety from 9am to 1pm. No registration is required; pets will be seen first come, first served. It is totally free for Warm Springs residents only. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds & infections. Masks are required when you bring your pet, dogs need to be leashed and cats should be in a carrier. If you have any questions, contact Fences for Fido at (402) 416-6505 or info@fencesforfido.org.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

A baseball/softball pitching clinic for youth ages 8 to 13 are invited to a baseball and softball pitching clinic on Saturday. Andy Leonard and Donnie Bagley will work with the kids from 10am to 1pm that day at the Community Center ballfields. It is free to participate, just bring a coat or sweatshirt and a glove.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-211 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at https://csapps.pacificpower.net/public/outages-safety/report-outage