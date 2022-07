A Youth Baseball Clinic will be held over 4 days this summer. There will be 4 sessions: Tue. Jul. 26th & Thu. Jul. 28th, Tue. Aug. 2nd & Thu. Aug. 4th – from 10am – 12pm and 1-3pm. They will be covering fundamentals.

Youth should bring a mitt, gym shoes and wear comfortable clothes.

The Clinic will be held at the Old Elementary School.

For more information contact Edmund Francis or Frank Smith.

Baseball Clinic Flyer