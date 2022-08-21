KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 22, 2022

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. Facemasks are required in Tribal Buildings. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help.

Tribal employees and community members are encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus.

The Back to School BBQ will be on September 1st from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8.

A Fall Season Tribal Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery is open through 6pm Thursday. Additional dates are 6am August 29th for 4 nights and September 5th for 5 nights.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month from 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join and share and learn from each other. The next gathering is tomorrow.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

The MAC Rec District is looking for volunteer coaches for its flag football and soccer leagues this fall. The season runs September 1st through October 22nd. Commitments include 1-2 hours of practice a week and 1-2 hours on Saturdays. If you’re interested, visit www.macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

The Airshow of the Cascades is coming to the Madras Airport August 26th and 27th. The Friday show will be in the evening and on Saturday the performance is in the afternoon. Tickets are available online.

Warm Springs Veterans who are planning to attend the Airshow of the Cascades and have an interest in touring the Golden Knights aircraft should contact Amy Whisler at 541-553-2134.

Camp Naimuma is coming up August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.

The Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise telephones are working again. You can contact the Tribal Credit Offices or Banking at 541-553-3201 or 541-553-3202.