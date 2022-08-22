KWSO News for Mon., Aug. 22, 2022

In Warm Springs, the 2022 Huckleberry trip is coming up on Monday August 29th for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Any attending members must be signed up and complete a liability release form before attending the event. The bus will depart from the Warm Springs Community Center at 8:30am and is expected to arrive at Sahale Lodge at 9:30am, for anyone driving themselves, it is suggested that you meet at Sahale lodge in the main base area. The bus will depart from Sahale Lodge to return to Warm Springs at 3pm. Be Sure to bring a hat and wear good walking shoes. Sign up and turn in your liability release form at KWSO. For any questions contact Sue at 541-460-2255.

The latest report from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch from Friday August 19th at 9pm reported that firefighters responded to five new fire starts Friday afternoon primarily south of Lake Billy Chinook. All five incidents were lightning caused. Incident #774 was a single tree fire while incidents #770 and #777 were held at a tenth of an acre. Firefighters held incident #776 at a quarter of an acre. The largest of the fires, Incident #775 named the Big Canyon Fire was reported after 5pm and estimated at eight acres. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was reporting a Level two: Be set evacuation order for the Three Rivers area, but as of Saturday evening had lifted all evacuation levels.

An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Court documents say Vigil handed a cashier a note demanding $1 million and pointed a gun. Documents say Vigil left with $70,000 and was hurt in a police exchange of gunfire. Vigil appeared in federal court in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo Friday. His court-appointed lawyer asked for a detention review hearing next week.

Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette Peters, formerly the head of Oregon’s Department of Corrections and now federal prison director, demanding an update. They want to know by Sept. 19 if the prison is investigating retaliation claims involving guards and whether a special operations response team was brought in. They’ve also asked if the prison is making sure the health needs of those in custody are taken care of appropriately among other questions.

A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review released Thursday found that steelhead, spring and summer chinook, sockeye and fall chinook that return to Idaho on rivers from the Pacific Ocean should retain current government protections. The agency says threats from climate change increase the urgency improving fish passage at hydropower dams and restoring fish habitats. The protections limit fishing and how dams are operated on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

In Local Sports: There was a 3-on-3 tournament held this past weekend in Warm Springs by Warm Springs Fire Prevention. In the 11-and Under division there were 4 teams signed up, The Zugwats came away with the championship in that division. In the 12-14 division there were 5 teams and Mamba Elite got the championship in that division. In the Men’s division there were 6 teams and the Greeley Heights Boys came away with the Championship. Congratulations to all who participated and the teams that won their divisions. In College Football: Oregon’s quarterback competition has been a battle behind closed doors between transfer Bo Nix and redshirt freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. Nix, a fourth-year junior, is widely considered the favorite to start for the No. 11 Ducks, who have undergone quite a makeover in the offseason — starting at the top with new head coach Dan Lanning. He came to Oregon from Georgia, where he was the defensive coordinator. The Ducks open play against Lanning’s old team, Georgia, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 3. They host No. 7 Utah — the team that beat them in the Pac-12 championship game last season — on Nov. 19.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny today with a high near 93 degrees

Tonight, Clear with a low around 60

Sunny tomorrow with a high near 93 degrees

