KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 29, 2022

The 2022 Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip is today. The bus will leave at 8:30 this morning and those driving up should meet at 9:30 at Mt. Hood Meadows Sahale Lodge. Lunch will be provided.

Tribal employees and community members are encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning: Tribal Attorney Update/Columbia River Treaty, and a Blue Stone Update.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

The Warm Springs Fish & Wildlife On reservation Committee is hosting a meeting for Ceremonial Hunters and Meat Cutters this Wednesday at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season this thursday. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The Back to School BBQ is coming up this Thursday from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, there will be food boxed you can pick up, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations. Everyone is welcome.

Tananawit, a nonprofit of community artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop in the Indian Head Casino Plaza on Highway 26 – this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 6 each day. Tananáwit is a community-based organization whose mission is to provide educational and economic development opportunities by empowering our people and building knowledge and understanding of traditional and contemporary Native art of the Columbia River Plateau.

The Warm Springs Timer Committee is hosting a Public Meeting for anyone that will be gathering boughs this year. You should bring all your documentation to the meeting that will be held Wednesday September 7th from 6-8pm at the Fire Management Training Room. Bough Request Forms are now ready for pick up at Forestry.

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online at the PPL dot com website (https://csapps.pacificpower.net/public/outages-safety/report-streetlight-out ) After you turn in a report they may contact you for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.